New Orleans Pelicans vs Toronto Raptors: Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips | March 5, 2024

The New Orleans Pelicans will be hoping to sweep the Toronto Raptors in the season series when they meet again on Tuesday. New Orleans, which demolished Toronto 138-100, on Feb. 5, will be expecting a more competitive game in the rematch. The Pelicans will again count on Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram to lead them.

The Raptors have shown more fight in their games coming out of the All-Star break. They are 4-2 during that stretch, which included a big win over the Indiana Pacers on Feb. 26. Scottie Barnes, RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley will spearhead Toronto's attack against the visitors.

New Orleans can't afford to play so-so defense and hope to be trouble-free on the road against the Raptors. The Pelicans are in a tight race for a guaranteed playoff berth. Overlooking Toronto could cost them big in the battle for playoff positioning.

New Orleans Pelicans vs Toronto Raptors: Preview, prediction and betting tips

The Raptors will host the Pelicans at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto on Tuesday starting at 7:30 p.m. ET. SN and Bally Sports New Orleans will cover the game. Streaming is also possible by subscribing to the NBA League Pass.

Basketball fans can tune in to SiriusXM, Sportsnet 590 and WRNO 99.5 FM to watch the action.

Moneyline: Pelicans (-400) vs. Raptors (+320)

Spread: Pelicans (-8.5) vs. Raptors (+8.5)

Total (O/U): Pelicans (o228.5 -110) vs. Raptors (u228.5 -110)

Editor's note: The odds could change closer to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

New Orleans Pelicans vs Toronto Raptors: Game preview

The New Orleans Pelicans are 3-3 after the All-Star break after having a superb start to February. New Orleans’ defense has been on a roller-coaster ride since action resumed. The Raptors may not be one of the elite teams in the NBA but if their defense falters, an upset is not impossible. The Pelicans can’t afford to overlook the home team which has started to find its groove.

The Toronto Raptors are playing with more purpose and chemistry after the much-needed break. The additions of Kelly Olynyk and Ochai Agbaji have given them a boost. Darko Rajakovic’s team isn’t the most talented in the NBA but it has been giving opponents a big fight. They pushed the Golden State Warriors and Dallas Mavericks before losing. Toronto will hope to do the same versus New Orleans and try to come up with a different result.

New Orleans Pelicans vs Toronto Raptors: Starting lineups

PF - Zion Williamson, SF - Brandon Ingram, C - Jonas Valanciunas, SF - Herb Jones and PG - CJ McCollum will be the New Orleans Pelicans’ starting unit.

The Toronto Raptors will counter with a lineup featuring C - Jakob Poeltl, SG - Gary Trent Jr., SG - RJ Barrett, PG - Immanuel Quickley and SG - Ochai Agbaji.

Editor’s Note: These are predicted starting lineups, which could change depending on the availability of players who are uncertain to play.

New Orleans Pelicans vs Toronto Raptors: Betting tips

Zion Williamson has a 22.5 over/under points prop. The New Orleans Pelicans star was dismal on Friday against the Indiana Pacers, scoring just eight points. Before that, he scored at least 23 points in three out of five games. “Zanos” will be looking to bounce back and go over his points prop.

The Toronto Raptors’ Immanuel Quickley has a 20.5 over/under points prop. Over his last five games, he has averaged 21.0 points on 44.6% shooting, including 40.4% from deep. Quickley is in-form and Toronto badly needs him to help put up points. He is likely getting over his points prop as well.

New Orleans Pelicans vs Toronto Raptors: Prediction

The New Orleans Pelicans have the deeper and more talented roster on paper but they have hit a rough patch since the All-Star break. They will be taking on a Toronto Raptors team that is suddenly playing well together and pushing elite teams to the limit.

Zion Williamson and his teammates could emerge with a victory but the Raptors are likely covering the spread.