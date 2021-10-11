New Orleans Pelicans vs Utah Jazz: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - October 11th, 2021 | NBA Preseason 2021-22

The New Orleans Pelicans will square off against the Utah Jazz at the Vivint Arena tonight in a tantalizing NBA preseason 2021-22 fixture.

The New Orleans Pelicans were ripped apart by the Chicago Bulls in their most recent game, losing the tie 121-85. Naji Marshall and Trey Murphy III chipped in with important contributions, but it wasn't enough to keep a star-studded Chicago Bulls side at bay.

The Utah Jazz, on the other hand, are coming off a 111-101 loss to Luka Doncic's Dallas Mavericks. Jared Butler was mighty impressive on the night, registering 22 points, but head coach Quin Snyder will be hoping his side notches up their first win of the preseason tonight.

New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report

Zion Williamson has been sidelined with a foot problem, while his forward Brandon Ingram is set to miss out as well. Jaxson Hayes will not be available for selection due to an ankle injury.

Player Name Status Reason Jaxson Hayes Out Ankle Zion Williamson Out Foot Brandon Ingram Out Right knee soreness

Utah Jazz Injury Report

Rudy Gay has been ruled out with a foot issue. All other players will be available for selection.

Player Name Status Reason Rudy Gay Out Foot

New Orleans Pelicans vs Utah Jazz: Predicted Lineups

New Orleans Pelicans

The New Orleans Pelicans will likely start the game with Devonte' Graham at point guard, with Nickeil Alexander-Walker taking up the other guard spot. Veteran swingman Garrett Temple is expected to slot in at small forward, with Naji Marshall partnering with Jonas Valanciunas in the frontcourt.

Trey Murphy III has played the sixth man role for the Pelicans this preseason, and he is expected to play significant minutes tonight. Josh Hart, Kira Lewis Jr., and Herb Jones will all come off the bench to share minutes with the starters.

Utah Jazz

The Utah Jazz are expected to rest key players for the game against the New Orleans Pelicans, meaning fans could see a backcourt of Trent Forrest and Jordan Clarkson in action in the opening minutes.

Defensive stopper Royce O'Neale will take his usual spot at the small forward position, while Miye Oni is the favorite to start at power forward. Head coach Quin Snyder is expected to field Eric Paschall as the starting center tonight.

Coming off the bench, Jared Butler scored 22 points in 30 minutes against the Dallas Mavericks and will see a fair share of action against the New Orleans Pelicans. Malik Fitts, Elijah Hughes and Udoka Azubuike will also come off the bench to split minutes with the starters.

Marques Bolden, Derrick Alston, and MaCio Teague will also feature. Mike Conley and Donovan Mitchell played against the San Antonio Spurs, but are likely to be rested tonight.

New Orleans Pelicans vs Utah Jazz: Predicted Starting 5s

New Orleans Pelicans

Point Guard - Devonte' Graham | Shooting Guard - Nickeil Alexander-Walker | Small Forward - Garrett Temple | Power Forward - Naji Marshall | Center - Jonas Valanciunas.

Utah Jazz

Point Guard - Trent Forrest | Shooting Guard - Jordan Clarkson | Small Forward - Royce O'Neale | Power Forward - Miye Oni | Center - Eric Paschall.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar