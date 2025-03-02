New Orleans Pelicans vs Utah Jazz Prediction and Betting Tips | Mar. 2, 2025

The New Orleans Pelicans will face the Utah Jazz on Sunday in what will be their third meeting of the 2024-25 NBA season. Zion Williamson’s return from injury has the Pelicans performing better than they were until January. Thanks to his efforts, the team has racked up significant wins over the San Antonio Spurs and the Phoenix Suns this past week.

Ad

Meanwhile, the Jazz have struggled in the absence of Lauri Markkanen, who is set to miss his fourth straight game due to a back injury. With Utah missing their best scorer, tonight’s matchup presents New Orleans with a solid opportunity to get a much-needed win on the board.

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Utah Jazz Preview, Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Pelicans-Jazz showdown will kick off from the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah, on Sunday, Mar. 2, 2025. The match begins at 8 p.m. EST (5 p.m. PT) and will be streamed live on NBA League Pass.

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Moneyline: Pelicans (-250) vs. Jazz (+205)

Odds: Pelicans (-6.5) vs. Jazz (+6.5)

Total (O/U): Pelicans (o232.5 -110) vs. Jazz (u232.5 -110)

Editor's note: The odds could change closer to tipoff, as the odds listed were based on available information at the time of writing.

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Utah Jazz Preview

The New Orleans Pelicans went 4-7 in February. While their performance left a lot to be desired, the team was able to put up significant results against the San Antonio Spurs and the Phoenix Suns.

Ad

The little consistency they’ve found can be attributed to the return of Zion Williamson, who averaged 25.3 points, 6.6 rebounds and 5.0 assists through nine games in February.

Ad

However, Williamson alone can’t turn the season around for the Pelicans. But the 24-year-old’s prowess in the paint should be enough to pose a significant challenge to an ill-equipped Utah team tonight.

The Jazz are heading into this game with Walker Kessler, Collin Sexton, Jordan Clarkson, John Collins, Lauri Markkanen and Taylor Hendricks out with injuries. With so many significant pieces missing from the board, Will Hardy might struggle to make the necessary adjustments against New Orleans.

Ad

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Utah Jazz Predicted Starting Lineup

Pelicans

PG: CJ McCollum | SG: Trey Murphy | SF: Zion Williamson | PF: Kelly Olynyk | C: Yves Missi

Jazz

PG: Isaiah Collier | SG: Keyonte George | SF: Cody Williams | PF: KJ Martin | C: Kyle Filipowski

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Utah Jazz Betting Tips

Zion Williamson has slowly begun to find his stride and has been in good spirits lately. The 24-year-old is averaging 25.8 points, 8.2 rebounds and 5.4 assists over his last five games. With Williamson in such solid form, he has a good chance to surpass his points prop of 24.5 tonight, especially against a weak opponent like the Jazz.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trey Murphy III is another Pelicans star who has been solid this season. The 24-year-old is averaging 21.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game while shooting 45.4% from the field.

With the Utah Jazz missing a lot of key players, it wouldn’t be surprising if Keyonte George ends up surpassing his points prop of 21.5.

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Utah Jazz Prediction

The New Orleans Pelicans should be able to cover the spread and get a win over the Utah Jazz tonight. Utah is ill-equipped for this game with four starters currently listed as out. Look forward to a big night from Zion Williamson, who will have free rein in the paint since Walker Kessler and Lauri Markkanen are out.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback