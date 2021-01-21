New Orleans Pelicans vs Utah Jazz Prediction & Match Preview - January 21st, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

2020-21 NBA action continues with the New Orleans Pelicans looking to stop the Utah Jazz in their tracks on Thursday. Both sides will go head to head in their second game of the mini-series at the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City.

To say that the Utah Jazz are having a good season would be an understatement. With their win against the New Orleans Pelicans, they have extended their hot streak this season with their sixth consecutive win. The Utah Jazz are now tied for the second-best record in the Western Conference alongside the LA Clippers.

Meanwhile, the New Orleans Pelicans have been off to an underwhelming start to their campaign. With the loss to the Utah Jazz, they are now tumbling towards the bottom end of the Western Conference, with five wins and eight losses.

The New Orleans Pelicans have promising young talent on their side, with the likes of Lonzo Ball and Zion Williamson. Their play has displayed flashes of dynamic offensive capabilities. However, they have failed to hold down the fort in the final stretches of games.

The New Orleans Pelicans will do their best not to get swept away but face an uphill battle, as the Utah Jazz are looking unstoppable.

Match Details

Fixture: New Orleans Pelicans vs Utah Jazz Prediction - NBA Season 2020-21

Date & Time: Thursday, January 21st, 2021 10:00 PM ET. (Friday 8:30 AM IST)

Venue: Vivint Arena, Salt Lake City, UT

New Orleans Pelicans Preview

The New Orleans Pelicans fought well for their win against the Sacramento Kings but are back to square one with a loss at the hands of the Utah Jazz.

They failed to contain Donovan Mitchell, who dropped 28 points to earn his team's sixth straight victory. Rudy Gobert buried the New Orleans Pelicans on the boards with a game-high 18 rebounds to his name.

Zion on the night:

32 points

5 reb

3 ast#Pelicans | @HUBInsurance pic.twitter.com/FyzrkOpQ9A — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) January 20, 2021

For the New Orleans Pelicans, it was a re-energized Zion Williamson who led their effort with 32 points and 17 rebounds.

Brandon Ingram chipped in with 17 points, but the rest of the cast was not able to make its presence felt. The New Orleans Pelicans will require more from their up-and-coming star Lonzo Ball to stand a chance against a red-hot Utah Jazz lineup.

Key Player – Zion Williamson

Zion Williamson (centre) of the New Orleans Pelicans shoots over Bojan Bogdanovic of the Utah Jazz .

Zion Williamson has found his rhythm recently and is posting some impressive numbers.

In the New Orleans Pelicans' loss to the LA Lakers, he made his return to the team with 21 points. He then exploded with 31 points in the win against the Sacramento Kings and posted 32 points in his last outing against the Utah Jazz.

Williamson is looking primed to meet the expectations set by league experts and is well on his way to becoming a star. He could be a key player in the New Orleans Pelicans' rematch with the Utah Jazz.

He is the New Orleans Pelicans' best bet to heat from the floor and give his side a boost with his offensive prowess.

New Orleans Pelicans Predicted Lineup

G Eric Bledsoe, G Josh Hart, F Brandon Ingram, F Zion Williamson, C Steven Adams.

Utah Jazz Preview

The Utah Jazz have put the league on notice with their stellar play this season. They are playing all the right tunes this campaign and are looking primed for a deep playoff run.

In their last game, which was against the New Orleans Pelicans, the Utah Jazz had six players scoring in double digits. As a team, they shot a whopping 50% from the field.

However, their best aspect on the night was their epic performance from the three-point line, as they dropped 21 treys from downtown.

🎷 JAZZ WIN 6th STRAIGHT 🎷



Donovan Mitchell's (@spidadmitchell) team-high 28 PTS lead the @utahjazz to their 6th W in a row! #TakeNote pic.twitter.com/ml2c0mG6Kz — NBA (@NBA) January 20, 2021

The Utah Jazz, who undoubtedly have the upper hand in their back-to-back game with the New Orleans Pelicans, will aim to keep their streak alive with their seventh consecutive win in this season's competition.

Key Player – Donovan Mitchell

Donovan Mitchell of the Utah Jazz looks on during a game against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Donovan Mithcell has been the driving force behind the Utah Jazz's success this season.

Mitchell had a team-high 28 points, which included four of 21 three-pointers in the win against the New Orleans Pelicans. He also added seven boards and four assists in 33 minutes.

Mitchell is also leading his side with a season average of 23.5 points, 4.9 assists, and 3.7 rebounds in 14 games so far.

Donovan Mitchell could be on the verge of something special this campaign and will have his eyes set on registering another win at home on Thursday. In what could be an enthralling game between the two teams, Mitchell could play a stellar role in keeping his team at the top of a stacked Western Conference.

Utah Jazz Predicted Lineup

G Mike Conley Jr., G Donovan Mitchell, F Bojan Bogdanovic, F Royce O'Neale, C Rudy Gobert.

Pelicans vs Jazz Match Prediction

The New Orleans Pelicans are expected to come out with more energy in this game. However, they have not shown the resolve in keeping their nerves in the final moments of games.

Meanwhile, the Utah Jazz are firing on all cylinders, and no team has been able to best them in their last six. As a result, the Utaj Jazz are the heavy favorites to keep their ship steady for the seventh time in a row.

Where to watch Pelicans vs Jazz?

This NBA game will be televised nationally on the TNT network. Local coverage of the game will be available on Fox Sports New Orleans. Fans can also live-stream this matchup via the NBA League Pass.