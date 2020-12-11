Zion Williamson successfully lobbies Ronnie 2K to change his NBA 2K21 rating

Zion Williamson was unpleased when he found out his NBA 2K21 player rating was just an 81 overall. In fact, the second-year New Orleans Pelican star had to make a personal call to one of the game designers himself, Ronnie 2K, to get his rating adjusted in the middle of his media day.

.@Zionwilliamson wasn’t feeling his @NBA2K rating so he called @Ronnie2K himself to set things straight 😂 pic.twitter.com/HO4Ug0gKSi — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) December 10, 2020

Zion Williamson is another example of how much NBA stars care about their 2K rating.

Zion Willamson is just the latest example of how much NBA players value their 2K player ratings. They are constantly comparing their stats to their peers, and more often than not, they believe are underrated. It all just fun and games, but these are elite athletes and to be this dominant in your craft requires an extreme amount of self-confidence. So, Zion Williamson was 100 percent serious behind that smile.

Just last week, there was an outroar when NBA 2K listed their game's top ten rated three-pointer shooters. Stephen Curry topped the list with a 99 three-point rating, and Doug McDermott closed out the top ten with an 88 rating. The current Three-Point Contest champion, Buddy Hield, was not pleased to be left off the list and sent a reply tweet of him raising his Contest champion's trophy.

I Don’t play 2k anyway But 🤐 pic.twitter.com/jkr5fO0FO9 — Buddy Love !!!! (@buddyhield) December 6, 2020

A unique part of NBA 2K is the relationships they build with the top-level players. The way Zion Williamson was able to call Ronnie 2K on speed dial to complain about his score is not something that DeMar DeRozan was able to do when he felt under-ranked in the ESPN NBA top 100 list. This type of public relations leads to the players taking an even greater interest in their player rating because they find they have a certain level of involvement in the scoring system.

The truth is that Zion Williamson was given his rating from last year by the Pelicans media staff, so the NBA 2K generation edition cover star will indeed be an 86. Let's hope the young star has an excellent season, and Ronnie bumps Zion Williamson into the 90s in NBA 2K22.