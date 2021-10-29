New York Knicks 104-103 Chicago Bulls: 5 Talking points as Julius Randle’s near triple-double allows Knicks to survive gritty Bulls | 2021-22 NBA season

The New York Knicks and the Chicago Bulls fought a thrilling battle on Joaquim Noah Night at the United Center. After DeMar DeRozan's last second jumper fell short with RJ Barrett draped over him, the Knicks survived an exciting clash against the formidable Bulls.

The New York Knicks were in seemingly cruise control for most of the game. They had a 13-point lead with a little over two minutes left in the game, before the Chicago Bulls launched a furious comeback.

New York were led by Julius Randle's near-triple double performance. The All-Star forward was brilliant throughout the game, except when he fluffed two crucial free throws. The missed free throws gave the Bulls a glimmer of hope before DeRozan's shot failed to go in.

It's only the first of four meetings between the New York Knicks and the Chicago Bulls this season, so more fireworks are expected in their next clash. On that note, here are five talking points from the game:

#5 The New York Knicks sustained their fiery form

New signees, Kemba Walker and Evan Fournier, have greatly helped in the New York Knicks' offensive renaissance.

Last year, the New York Knicks ranked a lowly 22nd in Offensive Rating at 110.2. They currently sit fourth with 113.1. The arrival of Kemba Walker and Evan Fournier has completely changed the dynamics of the New York Knicks' offense. They are no longer overly reliant on Julius Randle.

Additionally, the spacing and threat from outside have opened up lanes for Randle and other rim attackers to operate. Walker, Fournier and Alec Burks shot a combined 9-17 from the deep in this game. The Chicago Bulls' defense was scrambling throughout the game because of the Knicks' newfound offensive efficacy.

Just like in their win against the Philadelphia 76ers, the Knicks' depth was in full display. They had as many as five players in double figures, with every player fielded by Tom Thibodeau scoring at least one basket.

#4 Zach LaVine could have been affected by his injured thumb

Zach LaVine played through with a torn ligament in his left thumb in the game against the New York Knicks.

Everyone knew heading into the game that Zach LaVine tore a minor ligament in his thumb. The All-Star guard was adamant he was going to play through the pain. That did not seem to bother him early in the game, as he torched the New York Knicks with 17 first-half points. LaVine scored in different parts of the floor, and in different ways.

The Chicago Bulls' best player the last few seasons scored on drives, jumpers and follow-ups. The physicality of the game, though, seemed to slow him down as the game wore on. He was seen grimacing in several instances when there was contact, particularly on drives to the hoop.

LaVine finished with 25 points, six rebounds and three assists, but the Bulls will have to make a decision soon on how to proceed with the player, considering his injury. If he is compromised in any way, the Bulls' chances of making the playoffs after a lengthy drought will be in jeopardy.

