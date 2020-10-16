New York Knicks: 3 players who disappointed the most this season - NBA 2019-20

After failing to secure a notable free agent during the last off-season, the New York Knicks finished in the bottom half of the Eastern Conference standings. Despite landing top draft prospect RJ Barrett, the Knicks struggled to improve last year. On that note, let's take a look at the three most underwhelming New York Knicks players during the 2019-20 NBA season.

3 New York Knicks players who disappointed the most in the 2019-20 season

#1- Frank Ntilikina

Frank Ntikilina had another poor outing for the New York Knicks in the 2019-20 NBA season

Frank Ntikilina has been in the limelight ever since he was picked in the 2017 NBA draft at the 8th spot. New York Knicks fans and management have been high on the Frenchman, and he is expected to be the franchise point guard for the popular franchise.

However, Ntikilina had another poor outing for the New York Knicks in the 2019-20 NBA season as he ended up with averages of 6 points, 2 rebounds and 3 assists. He also struggled defensively, averaging 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocks per game. Despite being trusted as the secondary ball-handler, Ntikilina struggled to elevate his playmaking skills.

#2- Kevin Knox

Kevin Knox will want to be a Most Improved Player nominee with the New York Knicks next season

Another first-round pick, Kevin Knox's versatility has intrigued NBA front offices and scouts for years but his on-court performances have been sub-par. The Phoenix native had a poor NBA 2019-20 season as he only managed to muster a paltry stat line of 6 points, 2 rebounds and 1 assist per game.

Knox played primarily as a small forward but was also in the 2 guard spot when RJ Barrett played as the point guard. Knox wasn't able to cope up with the dual role as he was careless with his defensive assignments throughout the year.

Advertisement

With Tom Thibodeau set to come in as the next head coach, an improvement can be expected from Knox, who himself will want to be a Most Improved Player nominee next season after a disappointing season with the New York Knicks.

Day in and day out. Kev's putting in the hours. pic.twitter.com/uUA0Z0kknJ — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) October 13, 2020

Also read: NBA Trade Rumors: "The Dallas Mavericks are gonna be at the head of that line" - Brian Windhorst on Giannis Antetokounmpo's impending free-agency in 2021

#3- RJ Barrett

RJ Barrett wasn't able to carry the offensive burden for the New York Knicks in his debut season

Advertisement

RJ Barrett is a highly touted youngster and a star in the making, so calling him a bust would be too harsh. The Canadian was given the responsibility of carrying the New York Knicks on his back offensively in his debut season, and the third overall pick wasn't able to shoulder that kind of burden.

The promising star finished with season averages of 14 points, 5 rebounds and 2.6 assists, along with a steal. Barrett struggled against defensively solid teams as he wasn't allowed room in the paint to use his offensive skillset. His passing improved with time but still wasn't good enough for a player of his caliber and reputation.

Reports suggest that Barrett is working hard on his passing and shooting this offseason and is determined to come back a better player next year.

the shot: the reaction: pic.twitter.com/mIYVFLv0OV — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) October 13, 2020

Also read: NBA Trade Rumors: Taking a look at the LA Lakers roster and options available to the management ahead of a busy offseason