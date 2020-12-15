New York Knicks: Top 5 Highest Paid Players | 2020-21 NBA Season

The New York Knicks made some smart moves this offseason, which will let them keep their options open for the stacked 2021 NBA Free Agency class. The Knicks roster largely consists of players on rookie deals and veteran minimums. In this article, we take a look at their top 5 highest-earning players ahead of the 2020-21 NBA season.

New York Knicks: Top 5 Highest earners | 2020-21 NBA Season

The New York Knicks will be eyeing a playoff berth in the upcoming NBA season and will rely on their stars to accomplish that objective. Their key players are also the highest earners. Let's take a look at the 5 top -paid players from New York Knicks.

#5 Dennis Smith Jr.

Boston Celtics v New York Knicks

Athletic point guard Dennis Smith Jr. will have to fight for a place in the New York Knicks backcourt, as the team have a plethora of options at these positions. However, there is a high possibility that Dennis Smith Jr. will be starting alongside RJ Barrett in the backcourt. After all, the New York Knicks rewarded Smith Jr. with a big contract when he signed for the franchise. Smith Jr. is the fifth highest-paid player in the New York Knicks squad and will be earning a base salary of $5,686,677 in the 2020-21 NBA season.

Dennis Smith Jr is spending this off-season working to improve his jumper with Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf.



I watched a workout, and Abdul-Rauf went into extreme detail on what he noticed in Smith’s shot that needed to be changed. https://t.co/Nk268btI2l — Kristian Winfield 👑 (@Krisplashed) November 24, 2020

#4 Alec Burks

Dallas Mavericks v Golden State Warriors

A dynamic scorer and playmaker, Alec Burks was signed to a one-year deal by the New York Knicks this offseason. The move was an attempt to balance the roster with a veteran presence. Burks was signed to a contract that will see him earn a base salary of $6 million, which makes him the fourth highest-paid player in the New York Knicks team. Alec Burks has had successful stints with the Philadelphia 76ers and Dallas Mavericks in recent years. The New York Knicks will hope he can replicate those performances, as they look to make a push for the playoffs.

Advertisement

Alec Burks' debut as a Knick🔥



7 pts, 1 ast, 4 reb

(📷via: @nyknicks) pic.twitter.com/eVXsKdRqKY — NBA Fantasy News (@NBAFantasyNews1) December 12, 2020

Also Read: Chicago Bulls vs OKC Thunder Prediction & Match Preview - December 16th, 2020 | NBA Preseason 2020-21