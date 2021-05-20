New York Knicks vs Atlanta Hawks: 3 key player matchups to watch out for | 2021 NBA Playoffs

The 4th-placed New York Knicks and the 5th-placed Atlanta Hawks will face off in the first round of the 2021 NBA playoffs at Madison Square Garden this weekend.

The Knicks had a grand second half of the regular season with a 22-13 run after the All-Star break. Their impressive run guaranteed them a spot in the playoffs for the first time since 2013.

The Hawks, on the other hand, finished the regular season with the same record (41-31) to secure the fifth seed in the playoffs.

Key matchups in the New York Knicks vs Atlanta Hawks game

The New York Knicks and the Atlanta Hawks ended the regular season in similar fashion, putting together a 7-3 run with explosive displays.

Both teams are evenly matched, which means we are in for an enticing first-round playoff series in the East.

#1 Trae Young vs Elfrid Payton

Elfrid Payton #6 of the New York Knicks reacts after being charged with a foul against Trae Young #11 of the Atlanta Hawks

Trae Young has been sensational in the 2020-21 season and leads the Atlanta Hawks in points and assists, averaging 25.3 points and 9.4 assists. He has averaged 25.4 points in his last nine league games to close out the season.

Trae Young’s last 3 games:



33 PTS - 8 REB - 9 AST

36 PTS - 6 REB - 9 AST

30 PTS - 4 REB - 10 AST pic.twitter.com/y2HKdd6TjU — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) May 13, 2021

Elfrid Payton has not been the most efficient at scoring, as he averages ten points per game. However, he has done a sensational job bringing the ball up the court for the New York Knicks.

Although this matchup will favor the more effective Atlanta Hawks guard, the overall New York Knicks defense will be crucial to slowing Young down.

#2 John Collins vs Julius Randle

Julius Randle #30 of the New York Knicks attacks the basket against Damian Jones #30 of the Atlanta Hawks

Julius Randle has single-handedly led the New York Knicks to their first postseason appearance in nine years. His freakish efficiency on the offense has propelled him into the Most Improved Player Award conversation.

Randle leads the New York Knicks in points and rebounds, averaging 24.1 points and 10.2 rebounds. In his last outing against the Atlanta Hawks in the regular season, he recorded 40 points, 11 rebounds, and six assists.

Julius Randle against the Hawks this season (3 games):



37.3 PTS

12.3 REB

6.7 AST

58.1% FG

50% 3PT pic.twitter.com/hJoiothZLF — Knicks Videos (@sny_knicks) May 18, 2021

The Atlanta Hawks have a reliable power forward in John Collins as he has been outstanding this season. He is one of two Hawks players to have scored over 1,000 points this season.

Although the New York Knicks forward is favored to dominate the position, this will be an enticing matchup that will get hearts racing.

#3 Clint Capela vs Nerlens Noel

Clint Capela #15 of the Atlanta Hawks

Clint Capela leads the league in rebounds, averaging 14.3 rebounds per game. Despite not scoring as much, the Atlanta Hawks center is having the best season of his career with 15.2 points.

Nerlens Noel has been one of the best rim protectors in the league this season. There hasn't been much contribution from him on the offense, but his defensive efforts for the New York Knicks are unmatched.

Capela's playoff experience will be a deciding factor in who wins this matchup.