New York Knicks vs Boston Celtics Prediction & Match Preview - January 17th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The struggling New York Knicks will take on the high-flying Boston Celtics at the TD Garden on Sunday. The Knicks currently have a dismal 5-8 record, while the Boston Celtics are sitting comfortably on an 8-3 record this NBA season. The Celtics will be missing a string of players due to health and safety reasons for this game, which might play in the Knicks favor.

Match Details

Fixture: New York Knicks vs Boston Celtics.

Date and Time: Sunday 17th January, 1 PM ET (Sunday, 17th Jan, 11:30 PM IST).

Venue: TD Garden, Boston

New York Knicks Preview

The New York Knicks are on a 5-game losing streak, following a good start to the season. Head coach Tom Thibodeau has singled out the offense for being inconsistent, and he will be expecting a strong response from his men when they travel to Boston on Sunday. The Knicks have a balanced roster, which will be coming up against a shorthanded Boston Celtics side.

Tough one. Sunday in Boston. pic.twitter.com/TYyDpUdzYI — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) January 16, 2021

Key Player - Julius Randle

New York Knicks v Charlotte Hornets

Julius Randle has been one of the few positives for the New York Knicks this season. He has been on a tear this campaign, and is averaging 23 points, 10 rebounds, and 6.7 assists per game. He will need to have another big game on Sunday if the Knicks are to get close to 0.500.

New York Knicks Predicted Lineup

G Elfrid Payton, G Reggie Bullock, F RJ Barrett, F Julius Randle, C Mitchell Robinson

Boston Celtics Preview

The Boston Celtics have had a rough week, and have had to play their matches without the majority of their players due to health and safety reasons. The Celtics played their last game against Magic with the bare minimum rotation of 8 players, but they will be welcoming some of the absentees back for this game.

Semi had quite a night against Orlando, and then earned quite a compliment from Jaylen Brown. https://t.co/3RrFGGnO8j — Boston Celtics (@celtics) January 16, 2021

Key Player - Jaylen Brown

Washington Wizards v Boston Celtics

The young swingman showed out in Jayson Tatum's absence against the Magic, scoring 21 points and grabbing 8 rebounds on the night. Tatum will be missing the game against Knicks as well, and Brown may have to showcase a similar performance on Sunday.

He has been a reliable option for the Boston Celtics so far and will be looking to make a push for an All-Star appearance this year.

Boston Celtics Predicted Lineup

G Jeff Teague, G Jaylen Brown, F Grant Williams, F Daniel Theis, C Tristan Thompson

Knicks vs Celtics Match Prediction

The undermanned Boston Celtics will be at a huge disadvantage against the New York Knicks, who will have all their players available. However, the Celtics have shown their capability to overcome adversity, and fans can expect them to clinch a win in this game as well.

Where to Watch Knicks vs Celtics

This match will be televised nationally on NBA TV. The local coverage of the New York Knicks-Boston Celtics game will be available on NBCS Boston and MSG. Fans can also live-stream this matchup on the NBA League Pass.

