New York Knicks vs Brooklyn Nets: Injury Updates, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - March 15th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

City rivals New York Knicks will take on the Brooklyn Nets tonight at the Barclays Center in what is expected to be an enthralling clash between the league's best offense and the league's best defense. The Knicks are 7th in the East with a 20-19 record, while the Nets are chasing top spot with a 26-13 record that has them behind the Philadelphia 76ers in second place.

New York Knicks vs Brooklyn Nets Injury Updates

New York Knicks

Indiana Pacers v New York Knicks

Elfrid Payton has been sidelined with a hamstring injury and Mitchell Robinson continues to miss games following surgery on his hand. Derrick Rose remains out due to league health and safety protocols. Austin Rivers is set to take some time off following the birth of his child.

Brooklyn Nets

Boston Celtics v Brooklyn Nets

Kevin Durant will miss the game due to a hamstring problem, while Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot is sidelined with a knee problem. Blake Griffin won't take court because of the Brooklyn Nets' decision to give him a rest and Spencer Dinwiddie has been ruled out of the 2020/21 season because of a knee issue.

New York Knicks vs Brooklyn Nets Predicted Lineups

New York Knicks

Advertisement

A triple-double & a career-high.



What a day for Ju and RJ 📈 pic.twitter.com/8ujpOoEe0y — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) March 14, 2021

The New York Knicks will start the game with a back court of Reggie Bullock and Frank Ntikilina. RJ Barrett will start at small forward with All-Star Julius Randle taking his usual place at the 4. Off-season acquisition Nerlens Noel will start at center.

Rookie guard Immanuel Quickley has looked in impressive nick off the bench for the New York Knicks, averaging 12.5 points in limited minutes. He has shot well from the deep, making 38% of his shots from 3-point range.

Also Read: NBA Trade Rumors: OKC Thunder open to moving veteran trio before the deadline for draft picks

Brooklyn Nets

Eclipsing a Legend.



Congrats to @JHarden13 for passing Larry Bird on the all-time scoring list last night 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/pEMOitb8a4 — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) March 14, 2021

Steve Nash will field the star guard duo of Kyrie Irving and James Harden, with Joe Harris taking Kevin Durant's place as the starting 3. Bruce Brown will start at power forward and veteran big DeAndre Jordan will start at center.

Journey man forward Jeff Green has provided some valuable minutes for the Brooklyn Nets rotation, putting up 9.4 points and 3.4 rebounds on a stellar 41% shooting from behind the 3-point arc.

New York Knicks vs Brooklyn Nets Predicted Starting 5s

New York Knicks

G- Frank Ntikilina, G- Reggie Bullock, F- RJ Barrett, F- Julius Randle, C- Nerlens Noel

Brooklyn Nets

Advertisement

G- Kyrie Irving, G- James Harden, F- Joe Harris, F- Bruce Brown, C- DeAndre Jordan

Also Read: NBA Trade Rumors: Miami Heat continue to knock on Toronto Raptors' door for Kyle Lowry's services