New York Knicks vs Brooklyn Nets Prediction & Match Preview - March 15th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

In a marquee 2020-21 NBA clash, both New York City-based teams, the Brooklyn Nets and the New York Knicks, face each other in the Barclays Center on Monday.

It will be an enticing game, as the best defensive team in the league will lock horns with the best offensive one. In their first meeting of the season, the Brooklyn Nets emerged victorious, despite a 30-point performance by Julius Randle of the New York Knicks.

Match Details

Fixture: New York Knicks vs Brooklyn Nets | NBA Season 2020-21.

Date & Time: Monday, March 15th; 8:00 PM ET (Tuesday, March 16th; 5:30 AM IST).

Venue: Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY.

Brooklyn Nets Preview

Brooklyn Nets v Cleveland Cavaliers

The Brooklyn Nets recently announced the blockbuster signing of six-time All-Star Blake Griffin.

Griffin's addition makes the Nets one of the most star-studded rosters in the league and the team to beat in the right now. They are arguably the greatest threat to reigning champions LA Lakers, and even without Kevin Durant and Blake Griffin, the Brooklyn Nets are an offensive force to reckon with.

Advertisement

Head coach Steve Nash announced that Griffin could be on the bench for another week as he completes his training and conditioning. According to Griffin, he hasn't played basketball in almost four weeks, and his body isn't fit to play right now.

Meanwhile, Kyrie Irving and James Harden have done a fabulous job of holding down the fort while Durant is healing from a hamstring injury. It appears as though the loss of the 2014 MVP has not inhibited the efficacy of their offense, as the Brooklyn Nets enter this game after winning 12 of their past 13 outings.

Key Player - James Harden

Orlando Magic vs Brooklyn Nets

Many would argue that Kyrie Irving is the Brooklyn Nets' key player, but considering James Harden's overall production on the floor, the latter's contributions have been invaluable.

In the last 13 games, Harden has averaged just 0.4 points less than Irving and has made more free throws, dished out nearly double the assists and is shooting more efficiently from the three-point line. He has also grabbed nearly double the boards than Irving and is stealing the ball better.

In other words, Harden has gone from a potential third-option in a championship team to an MVP candidate in a matter of weeks.

Advertisement

James Harden closed out the Pistons in clutch time 🔥



He scored the Nets' last 10 points to seal the W. pic.twitter.com/fFF0uQf9uJ — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) March 14, 2021

Brooklyn Nets Predicted Lineup

G - James Harden, G - Kyrie Irving, F - Joe Harris, F - Jeff Green, C - DeAndre Jordan.

New York Knicks Preview

New York Knicks vs Washington Wizards

The New York Knicks have finally something to be excited about, as the team has been on the upswing after one of their best starts in years. Although their offense has a few gaps, their prowess at the defensive side of the floor has been impressive. They are ranked first in the league in points allowed and fourth in defensive rating.

The New York Knicks' young players are performing at a high level. Coach Tom Thibodeau has done an excellent job in training and inspiring his team, as several members of the roster are having career-best seasons.

Belying expectations, the New York Knicks are seventh in their Conference at the midway point of the season and looking good to end their long playoff drought this year.

Key Player - Julius Randle

Advertisement

New York Knicks vs Miami Heat

Julius Randle's marvelous ascent this season hasn't gone unnoticed. He earned his first-ever All-Star selection this season and is averaging career-highs in points, assists, rebounds and steals.

Randle is one of just 12 players this campaign to average a double-double and is also shooting a career-high 41% from the three-point range. He has had eight career triple-doubles, out of which two have come this season alone.

Julius Randle with his 2nd triple-double of the season.



26 PTS

12 REB

12 AST



He is the first Knicks player with multiple triple-doubles in a season in the last 30 years. pic.twitter.com/J4YoNrrqMP — StatMuse (@statmuse) March 13, 2021

New York Knicks Predicted Lineup

G - Elfrid Payton, G - Reggie Bullock, F - RJ Barrett, F - Julius Randle, C - Nerlens Noel.

Knicks vs Nets Match Prediction

Advertisement

The Brooklyn Nets are overwhelming favorites to win this game, considering their current dominant form and star-studded roster.

The Nets are capable of outscoring the New York Knicks, despite the latter's excellent defense. Kyrie Irving and James Harden are combining for nearly 55 points per outing, and the New York Knicks simply lack the firepower to match that.

However, it is worth mentioning that the New York Knicks have been on a pretty great run themselves. They have won six of their last nine games and have beaten teams like Portland and Golden State this season.

The Brooklyn Nets' offense makes them the favorites in this game, but given Durant's absence and the Knicks' incredible defense, a New York Knicks victory may not be an impossible proposition after all.

Where to watch the New York Knicks vs Brooklyn Nets game?

The New York Knicks vs Brooklyn Nets game will have local coverage on the YES Network and will be nationally aired on ESPN. The match can also be streamed live with an NBA League Pass.