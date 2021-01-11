New York Knicks vs Charlotte Hornets: Injury Updates, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5 - January 11th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The New York Knicks will take on the Charlotte Hornets on an action-packed NBA Monday. The Eastern Conference teams have an identical 5-5 record, which they will be looking to improve on when they meet at the Spectrum Center.

Both teams have shown flashes of brilliance, and fans can expect a high-scoring game when they take the court on Monday.

New York Knicks vs Charlotte Hornets Injury Update

New York Knicks

Denver Nuggets v New York Knicks

The New York Knicks will be missing French guard Frank Ntilikina, who will be out due to a right knee sprain. Alec Burks has been ruled out with a sprained ankle, while rookie Obi Toppin will be missing the game, due to a calf injury, as well.

Charlotte Hornets

Atlanta Hawks v Charlotte Hornets

The Charlotte Hornets have been fortunate with regard to injuries and do not have too many pressing issues ahead of this game. Center Cody Zeller and young point guard Grant Riller will be the only players who will miss the game and the rest of the Charlotte Hornets roster will be available against the New York Knicks.

New York Knicks vs. Charlotte Hornets Predicted Lineups

New York Knicks

Tom Thibodeau is expected to start Elfrid Payton and Reggie Bullock in the backcourt, with Canadian RJ Barrett starting at small forward. The frontcourt will comprise of Julius Randle and Mitchell Robinson, who will have the responsibility of containing the Charlotte Hornets bigs.

“We got into it together, we have to get out of it together.” — Coach Thibodeau.



Let’s keep digging. pic.twitter.com/Dv1St4Ddo7 — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) January 11, 2021

Charlotte Hornets

The Charlotte Hornets will field a backcourt of Terry Rozier and Devonte' Graham against the Knicks. There is a slight possibility Graham may lose out his place to rookie LaMelo Ball.

Offseason acquisition Gordon Hayward will start at small forward, while PJ Washington will take his usual place at power forward. Bismack Biyombo will start at center for the Charlotte Hornets.

New York Knicks vs. Charlotte Hornets Predicted Starting 5s

New York Knicks

G Elfrid Payton, G Reggie Bullock, F RJ Barrett, F Julius Randle, C Mitchell Robinson

Charlotte Hornets

G Devonte' Graham, G Terry Rozier, F Gordon Hayward, F PJ Washington, C Bismack Biyombo

