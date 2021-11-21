New York Knicks vs Chicago Bulls Prediction & Match Preview - November 21st, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Chicago Bulls will host the New York Knicks at the United Center on November 21st in what might prove to be an Eastern Conference powerhouse matchup.

Coming off a 106-99 win against the Houston Rockets, the New York Knicks improved to a 9-7 record in the Eastern Conference.

The Chicago Bulls will head home on the back off a 114-108 win against the Denver Nuggets. With an 11-5 record, the Bulls are the third seed in the Eastern Conference.

Match Details

Fixture - New York Knicks vs Chicago Bulls | 2021-22 NBA Season

Date & Time - Sunday, November 21st, 2021; 8:00 PM ET (Monday, 22nd November, 2021; 6:30 AM IST)

Venue - United Center, Chicago, IL

New York Knicks Preview

Derrick Rose looks on at the New York Knicks game

Although the New York Knicks have emerged as one of the best sides in the Eastern Conference this season, their consistency as a team has been an issue.

With their ninth win against the Houston Rockets, the Knicks prevented a losing slide following their loss to the Orlando Magic on Wednesday. The New York Knicks have struggled to put together a series of wins, a necessary aspect of establishing themselves as contenders.

The side has enjoyed the additions of Kemba Walker and Evan Fournier to their roster. While they have struggled with their big man rotations due to injuries, the return of Mitchell Robinson and Nerlens Noel earned them some relief.

Under head coach Tom Thibodeau, defense is a key aspect of the team. While the Knicks defense has been inconsistent, as the win against the Rockets saw some lazy turnovers in the fourth, the late-game heroics by Alec Burks helped the side make a comeback to win the game.

NBA @NBA



Alec Burks heats up for 17 points (5 threes) in the 4th quarter to lift the



Evan Fournier: 19 PTS (5 3PM)

Julius Randle: 16 PTS, 10 REB, 9 AST

Immanuel Quickley: 13 PTS (10 in 4Q) 🏀 FINAL SCORE THREAD 🏀Alec Burks heats up for 17 points (5 threes) in the 4th quarter to lift the @nyknicks past Houston.Evan Fournier: 19 PTS (5 3PM)Julius Randle: 16 PTS, 10 REB, 9 ASTImmanuel Quickley: 13 PTS (10 in 4Q) 🏀 FINAL SCORE THREAD 🏀Alec Burks heats up for 17 points (5 threes) in the 4th quarter to lift the @nyknicks past Houston.Evan Fournier: 19 PTS (5 3PM)Julius Randle: 16 PTS, 10 REB, 9 ASTImmanuel Quickley: 13 PTS (10 in 4Q) https://t.co/fatzoPNdhS

Key Player - Julius Randle

Julius Randle brings the ball up for the New York Knicks

Heading into this matchup against the Chicago Bulls, Julius Randle will be the key player for the New York Knicks.

Emerging as an All-Star for the side last season, Randle is one of the most gifted big-men in the Eastern Conference. Making use of his size and strength to bully his way into the paint, Julius Randle has also expanded upon his offensive arsenal by improving his three-point shooting as well as developing as a playmaker.

Randle will play a key role for the Knicks against Chicago. Given the Bulls being shorthanded in the frontcourt, the size of New York will play a big role in establishing a dominant effort.

Hoping to bounce-back after a horror shooting night, Randle will also have to be more aggressive on the scoring front.

New York Knicks Predicted Lineup

G - Kemba Walker | G - RJ Barrett | F - Evan Fournier | F - Julius Randle | C - Mitchell Robinson

Chicago Bulls Preview

Chicago Bulls v Golden State Warriors

The Chicago Bulls are coming off a win against the Denver Nuggets to cap off their five-game road trip through the Western Conference. Emerging with a 4-1 record, the Bulls are one of the most exciting teams to watch this season.

Featuring a fast paced offense led by Lonzo Ball, the Bulls have paired him perfectly with finishers such as Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan.

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls Zach LaVine was ON FIRE in Denver.



36 points | 14-24 FG | 5 reb | 4 ast Zach LaVine was ON FIRE in Denver.36 points | 14-24 FG | 5 reb | 4 ast https://t.co/sMZBk5DyKw

Much of the Bulls' success on the road trip can be attributed to LaVine and DeRozan's form in the away games. With key players such as Nikola Vucevic and Patrick Williams missing from the rotation, the Bulls have seen players step up to make up for the losses.

The Chicago Bulls have also been an impressive team on the defensive end. Anchored by Ball and Alex Caruso, the smothering Bulls' defense often leads to some amazing fastbreak highlight plays.

Key Player - Lonzo Ball

Lonzo Ball warms up ahead of a Chicago Bulls game

The key player for the Chicago Bulls heading into this matchup against the New York Knicks will be Lonzo Ball.

While DeRozan's MVP form will play a major role in leading the Bulls to success, Ball's ability to get Chicago's offense going will be key against a defensive-minded team such as the Knicks. As an elite playmaker with the keys to the offense in his hands, Ball runs the Bulls' offense in spectacular fashion.

Additionally, Ball is one of the best on-ball defenders in the league. Potentially drawing up the task of guarding Kemba Walker in the same position, Lonzo Ball's pressure can force turnovers that can help the Chicago Bulls establish a rhythm early in the game.

Chicago Bulls Predicted Lineup

G - Lonzo Ball | G - Zach LaVine | F - DeMar DeRozan | F - Alex Caruso | C - Tony Bradley

Knicks vs Bulls Match Prediction

The Chicago Bulls vs New York Knicks matchup is poised to be an interesting contest. However, the Bulls could have the upper hand.

Given the Bulls' road-trip ending on a high, they have the momentum as they return home to United Center. Although the side is missing some pieces on their frontcourt, the trio of Ball, LaVine and DeRozan have played some spectacular basketball.

The Knicks will face some fatigue as they head into this back-to-back away game. While they have an advantage in size, playing the Chicago Bulls at home may prove to be too much for them.

Where to watch Knicks vs Bulls game?

The New York Knicks vs Chicago Bulls game will be locally broadcast on NBC Sports Chicago. The game will also be available on the NBA's League Pass platform. Fans can also listen to the game on the radio by tuning into 670 The Score or TUDN 1200 AM.

