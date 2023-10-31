New York Knicks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers preview: Prediction, odds and more for 2023-24 NBA season (October 31)

The New York Knicks and the Cleveland Cavaliers are set for an Eastern Conference battle on Tuesday. The game will mark the teams’ first matchup since their 2023 first-round playoff series in which the Knicks surprised many by dominating the Cavs 4-1.

The Knicks (1-2) and Cavs (1-2) will both be trying to get back to .500 on Tuesday, following their slow starts to the season. However, one team is destined to drop to a less-than-desirable 1-3 record.

New York Knicks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers game details

Teams: New York Knicks (1-2) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (1-2)

Date & Time: Oct. 31, 2023 / 7:30 p.m. ET on TNT

Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, Cleveland

New York Knicks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers game preview and injury report

The Cleveland Cavaliers project to be extremely shorthanded against the New York Knicks on Tuesday.

Starters Darius Garland (hamstring) and Jarrett Allen (ankle) have been ruled out. Meanwhile, star shooting guard Donovan Mitchell (hamstring) is listed as questionable. Reserve guards Ty Jerome (ankle) and Ricky Rubio (personal) remain out as well.

However, New York plans to be at full strength, as its injury report is blank. So, assuming that the Knicks are healthy, they should have a lot more offensive firepower than the Cavs.

The game should provide a good bounce-back opportunity for Knicks star forward Julius Randle, who has battled to start the season. Randle is averaging just 13.7 points per game on 27.7% shooting through three games. However, the Cavs’ undersized Allen-less frontcourt may struggle to stop him in the paint.

Knicks star point guard Jalen Brunson should also dominate the Cavs’ shorthanded backcourt. Meanwhile, wing RJ Barrett should have a good chance to continue his hot start to the season against the Cavs’ underwhelming wing defense. Barrett is leading the Knicks in scoring at 22.7 ppg through three games.

In their 125-113 loss to the Indiana Pacers on Saturday, the shorthanded Cavs were led by third-year big man Evan Mobley. Mobley finished with 33 points, 14 rebounds and three blocks, while guard Caris LeVert added 31 points, five rebounds and eight assists.

If Mitchell is ruled out again, both players once again project to be focal points of the Cavs’ offense.

Sharpshooting wing Max Strus should also once again take on a heavier workload on both ends of the court for Cleveland. Strus finished with 21 points, 11 rebounds and six assists against Indiana.

New York Knicks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers odds and prediction

Spread: Knicks (-2.5), Cavaliers (+2.5)

Over/Under: 214.5

Moneyline: Knicks (-150), Cavaliers (+125)

With the Cavaliers expected to be extremely shorthanded on Tuesday, the odds favor the Knicks, despite the game being a home game for Cleveland.

If Mitchell sits out, Cleveland will likely not have the shot creation necessary to keep up with New York's stars. However, even if Mitchell plays, the Cavs’ overall lack of playmaking and size could still be too much to overcome.

Meanwhile, the Knicks should be able to capitalize on their size and depth advantages.

New York Knicks depth chart

Position Starters 2nd Unit 3rd Unit Point Guard Jalen Brunson ImmanuelQuickley Miles McBride Shooting Guard Quentin Grimes Donte DiVincenzo Small Forward RJ Barrett Evan Fournier Power Forward Julius Randle Josh Hart Jacob Toppin Center Mitchell Robinson Isaiah Hartenstein Jericho Sims

Cleveland Cavaliers depth chart

Position Starters 2nd Unit 3rd Unit Point Guard Darius Garland (Out) Ricky Rubio (Out) Craig Porter Shooting Guard Donovan Mitchell (Day-to-day) Caris LeVert Ty Jerome (Out) Small Forward Max Strus Isaac Okoro Emoni Bates Power Forward Evan Mobley Georges Niang Dean Wade Center Jarrett Allen (Out) Damian Jones Tristan Thompson

