'I'm giving up RJ Barrett": Stephen A. Smith proposes blockbuster KAT trade for Knicks to set up new Big 3 in New York

Stephen A. Smith has proposed a blockbuster trade between the New York Knicks and the Minnesota Timberwolves. Smith, a big Knicks fan, has been grieving over the Knicks' downfall and their inability to attract superstar players. Proposing a trade, Smith said that he would include RJ Barrett in a trade to acquire a star player like Karl-Anthony Towns.

Smith highlighted the fact that the Knicks have multiple draft picks over the next few years and suggested they trade some of them and Barrett for a player like KAT.

Here's what he said on "The Stephen A. Smith Show":

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“I think you gonna have to let go of Karl-Anthony Towns. I would love Karl-Anthony Towns in New York. I’d love to see Jalen Brunson passing him the ball. I wish I could see it with him Julius Randle and Karl-Anthony Towns.

"You got 11 picks over the next seven years. If I am the New York Knicks, I am getting on a phone with Minnesota, I am offering picks, I am offering a couple of players, I am offering at least two picks. I am willing to give up three first-round picks plus a couple of players including RJ Barrett.”

Expand Tweet

This is not the first time an NBA analyst has proposed a Karl-Anthony Towns trade to the Knicks. He recently signed a hefty $224 million supermax extension with the Timberwolves in July 2022 and the contract will come into effect from the 2024-25 season. This season he is all set to earn $36 million, which will be the final season of the contract that he signed in 2018.

Barrett recently signed a four-year, $120 million contract with the Knicks, which started this season.

Ryan Clark told Stephen A. Smith to stop using "First Take" to recruit star players

Former NFL player Ryan Clark has had enough of Stephen A. Smith trying to recruit players to the Knicks on "First Take." He hilariously also proposed that the NBA should fine Smith for tampering.

Here's what Clark, a fellow "First Take" analyst, said on the show:

"At some point, I don’t know if it’s (ESPN president) Jimmy Pitaro, I don’t know if it’s (ESPN vice president of production) Peter McConville, I don’t know if it’s (ESPN head of event & studio production) Dave Roberts, somebody has to stop allowing Stephen A. to use 'First Take' as a New York Knicks recruiting spot.

"(NBA commissioner) Adam Silver needs to fine Stephen A., or the New York Knicks need to be fined for constantly tampering. Everybody can’t play for the Knicks. People don’t want to play for them. They don’t want to play there!”

The sad love story between Stephen A. Smith and the Knicks is one of the show's most popular themes. Every time a star player becomes a free agent or demands a trade, Smith is quick to list the benefits of joining the Knicks. However, much to his chagrin, star players aren't paying heed to him.