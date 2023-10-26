Watch: Kristaps Porzingis meets RJ Barrett at the rim for stunning block

When Latvian big man Kristaps Porzingis joined the Boston Celtics in the offseason, he was seen enhancing the team’s attack on both ends. And this early in the brand-new season of the NBA, he is showing why.

In their season-opener against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, the 7-foot-2 center did not waste time proving how valuable he could be to the Green and White.

Apart from delivering the goods on the offensive end, he, too, was steady on the defensive end, making it tough for New York’s offense with his shot-blocking ability.

One play came early in the third quarter, where Kristaps Porzingis met RJ Barrett in flight to swat his shot to preserve a 58-50 advantage at that point.

28-year-old Porzingis joined the Celtics as part of a three-team deal that also sent Marcus Smart to the Memphis Grizzlies and Tyus Jones to the Washington Wizards.

Boston also received a 2023 first-round pick (pick No. 25) and a top-four-protected 2024 first-round pick from the Grizzlies, while Washington acquired Danilo Gallinari, Mike Muscala, and Boston's 2023 second-round pick (pick No. 35).

In 65 games with Washington last season, Porzingis finished with 23.2 points, 8.4 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.5 blocks.

Kristaps Porzingis willing to be a defensive catalyst for the Celtics

Nine-year NBA big man Kristaps Porzingis is willing to be a defensive catalyst for his new team, the Boston Celtics, much like the player he replaced, Marcus Smart, did for a long time.

The one-time All-Star found his way to the Celtics this season after a three-team deal with the Washington Wizards and Memphis Grizzlies, where Smart landed.

Kristaps Porzingis knows that he is expected to help fill the void left by Smart on the defensive end, something he said he is up for.

He told Boston.com in an interview:

“Every steal, every block, every tip-to-pass I can do for this team,” I will, and I will go 100 percent. [Boston coach] Joe [Mazzulla] has kind of given me a green light on defense. [If] I see an opportunity to maybe put some pressure on them defensively, I go for it.”

Porzingis continued:

“That’s what Joe and the coaching staff expect from me.”

The New York Knicks selected the Latvian player fourth overall in the 2015 NBA draft. While with the team, he made it to the All-Star Game in 2018. The following season, however, he was traded to the Dallas Mavericks, where he played for three years. He spent the previous two seasons in Washington.

Porzingis has a career average of 19.6 points, 7.9 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.8 blocks.