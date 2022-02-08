New York Knicks vs Denver Nuggets Prediction & Match Preview - February 8th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

Continuing their homestand, the Denver Nuggets will host the New York Knicks at the Ball Arena on Tuesday, February 8.

The Knicks are coming off a 104-113 loss against the Utah Jazz. With their third defeat on the trot, they are down to 24-30 on the season. Meanwhile, the Nuggets are heading into this matchup after a 124-104 win against the Brooklyn Nets. Snapping a three-game losing streak, they have improved to 29-24 on the season.

Tuesday's matchup will be the final installment of the two-game season series between the Nuggets and the Knicks. The Nuggets, who are leading 1-0, have the opportunity to sweep the Knicks at home.

Match Details

Fixture - New York Knicks vs Denver Nuggets | 2021-22 NBA Season.

Date & Time - Tuesday, February 8, 2022; 9:00 PM ET (Wednesday, February 9, 2022; 7:30 AM IST).

Venue - Ball Arena, Denver, CO.

New York Knicks Preview

Memphis Grizzlies vs New York Knicks

With their third loss in a row, the New York Knicks continue to slide down the Eastern Conference table. Six games under .500, New York have struggled with consistency, and now frustration within their ranks adds to their burgeoning woes.

The game against the Jazz was a prime example of their lack of discipline. Although Julius Randle and RJ Barrett had impressive outings, the lack of continuous effort saw the Knicks come up short after securing a third-quarter lead.

A lot of factors contributed to that. The Knicks committed 16 turnovers for the game. If that wasn't enough, they had a horrendous three-point shooting night as well. A flurry of poor shot choices and failure to execute gave Utah the much-needed foothold to turn things around.

Another major concern for the Knicks is their bench. Accounting for only 11 points, the Knicks need a better contribution from their bench players to get back into postseason reckoning.

Key Player - RJ Barrett

RJ Barrett in action for the New York Knicks

A key player for the New York Knicks in their upcoming matchup could be RJ Barrett. He usually starts at shooting guard, but often alternates positions with Evan Fournier. The 21-year old has been a promising player for the Knicks, especially in the last few games.

Barrett has a very orthodox style of play. While his three-point shooting was poor against the Jazz, he redeemed himself by scoring off drives.

Recording 23 points, seven rebounds and six assists against Utah, the Knicks guard/forward found ways to contribute on an off-night. Given his potential, Barrett will have to play a bigger role in the Knicks' upcoming game as well.

New York Knicks Predicted Lineup

G - Alec Burks | G - RJ Barrett | F - Evan Fournier | F - Julius Randle | C - Mitchell Robinson.

Denver Nuggets Preview

Brooklyn Nets vs Denver Nuggets

The Denver Nuggets have also struggled for consistency this season. Only the outstanding performances of Nikola Jokic have kept the Nuggets afloat.

Denver enjoyed a much-needed win against Brooklyn. With only two wins in their last five games, the Nuggets snapped a three-game losing skid.

The game saw a solid contribution from Denver's starting five. With every starter recording a double-digit scoring, Jokic led the charge with 27 points alongside Will Barton, who bagged 21 points for the game.

Currently 29-24 on the season, the Nuggets occupy the sixth seed in the West. A game ahead of the Timberwolves and 1.5 games behind the fifth seed, Denver need to keep winning to put some distance between themselves and the play-in rankings.

Key Player - Aaron Gordon

Aaron Gordon attempts to dribble past a defender.

A key player for the Denver Nuggets in their upcoming home fixture could be Aaron Gordon. After coming off a performance of 17 points, nine rebounds and seven assists, Gordon was a major contributor in the win against the Nets.

Gordon has been relatively inconsistent this season. Although he has shown potential as a scorer, he hasn't been able to maintain form for too long. In his last ten games, Gordon has registered an average of 15.4 points and 5.6 rebounds.

Gordon will play a big role at the defensive end. Potentially guarding RJ Barrett, Gordon will have to use his length and athleticism to stifle the Knicks guard to improve Denver's chances of winning.

While he won't be asked to take on the scoring load much, Gordon could be key in facilitating Denver's offense by moving without the ball.

Denver Nuggets Predicted Lineup

G - Monte Morris | G - Will Barton | F - Aaron Gordon | F - Jeff Green | C - Nikola Jokic.

Knicks vs Nuggets Match Prediction

The Denver Nuggets should emerge victorious on Tuesday against the New York Knicks.

Given Denver's homecourt advantage, the Knicks may have very little time to acclimatize to the conditions, as they are playing on the second night of a back-to-back.

The Knicks have also struggled to execute down the stretch, something which Denver could look to exploit.

Where to watch Knicks vs Nuggets game?

The New York Knicks vs Denver Nuggets game will be locally broadcast on Altitude. The game will also be available on the NBA’s League Pass platform. Fans can listen to the game by tuning into KKSE 92.5 FM as well.

