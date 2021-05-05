New York Knicks vs Denver Nuggets Prediction & Match Preview - May 5th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The New York Knicks will square off against the Denver Nuggets at the Ball Arena tomorrow in the latest round of the NBA's 2020-21 games.

The New York Knicks are fourth in the Eastern Conference standings with a 37-28 record, while the Denver Nuggets are third in the West after going 43-22 this campaign.

Match Details

Fixture: New York Knicks vs Denver Nuggets | NBA Season 2020-21

Date & Time: Wednesday, May 5th; 9:00 PM ET (Thursday, 6th May; 6:30 AM IST)

Venue: Ball Arena, Denver.

New York Knicks Preview

The New York Knicks are coming off a comfortable 118-104 win over the Memphis Grizzlies. Former NBA MVP Derrick Rose starred in the win, scoring 25 points on 11-15 shooting on the night.

The Knicks have been solid on the defensive side of the ball this season, conceding just 104.6 points per game. They have rebounded the ball quite well throughout the campaign, tallying 45.3 per game. Tom Thibodeau's team is also shooting lights out from downtown, making 39% of their attempts.

Reggie Bullock has been a key part of the rotation for the New York Knicks, posting a stat line of 10.6 points and 3.4 rebounds.

Key Player- Julius Randle

Julius Randle

Former LA Lakers forward Julius Randle has been getting All-NBA shouts lately, and rightly so. The Kentucky product has averaged 24 points, six assists, and 10 rebounds per game on 42% shooting from beyond the arc. He has also tallied one steal per game while averaging a team-high 37.4 minutes.

Randle has comfortably been the best player for the New York Knicks this year, and Thibodeau will be hoping that the power forward will be able to do some heavy-lifting on offense tomorrow.

New York Knicks Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Elfrid Payton | Shooting Guard - Reggie Bullock | Small Forward - RJ Barrett | Power Forward - Julius Randle | Center - Taj Gibson

Denver Nuggets Preview

The Denver Nuggets are coming off a shock 89-93 loss to reigning champions LA Lakers. The defeat snapped their five-game winning streak.

The Denver Nuggets offense has been brilliant, which is partially a result of how well Michael Malone's team have moved the ball this year. They average 27 assists per game, second-most in the NBA. The Nuggets have also been highly efficient from the field, making 49% of their field goals.

Will Barton has been productive for the Nuggets, putting up 12 points, four rebounds and 3 assists per contest.

Key Player- Nikola Jokic

Nikola Jokic

A front-runner for the NBA MVP award, Nikola Jokic has been the heart and soul of the Denver Nuggets' offense. The Big Serbian is putting up video game numbers -- 26 points, 8.5 assists and 10.9 rebounds per game on 56/41/86 shooting splits. Along with that, he is also racking up 1.4 steals and 0.7 blocks per game.

The New York Knicks have a strong defensive unit, but Jokic will still have an opportunity to have a big night considering he will be facing a favorable matchup against Taj Gibson tomorrow.

Denver Nuggets Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Facundo Campazzo | Shooting Guard - Perry Dozier | Small Forward - Michael Porter Jr. | Power Forward - Aaron Gordon | Center - Nikola Jokic.

Knicks vs Nuggets Prediction

In a game that will be dictated by the Denver Nuggets offense and the New York Knicks defense, Malone's team are more likely to come out as the winners. Jokic will be Denver's trump card, and it is difficult to see the New York Knicks grinding out a win on the road.

Where to Watch Knicks vs Nuggets

Live coverage of the New York Knicks vs Denver Nuggets game will be available on MSG Network and ALT2 Network. The match can also be streamed live on NBA League Pass.

