New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers: Combined starting 5 including Domantas Sabonis and Julius Randle

The 4-1 Indiana Pacers are one of the hottest teams on the Eastern Conference at the start of the 2020-21 NBA season. Indiana is tied for the best record in the league and it's +9.8 point differential is third in the East. On the other hand, the New York Knicks have had some good games and an impressive win over the Milwaukee Bucks.

The two teams will meet at Indiana for the second time, as they faced in the season-opener with the Pacers winning at Indy. In this article, we will give you a combined starting five from both teams.

New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers: Combined starting 5

Indiana beat New York in the season-opening game at Bankers Life Fieldhouse 121-107 with Domantas Sabonis putting up 32 points, 13 rebounds, and five assists in the game.

Indiana started the year with three straight wins before losing at home to the Boston Celtics. Then, they defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers in their most recent match. Recently, Indiana suffered a big hit with T.J. Warren listed as out indefinitely after undergoing foot surgery.

The New York Knicks started the year with two consecutive losses to Indiana and the Philadelphia 76ers. Then, they had a noisy win over the Milwaukee Bucks and beat the Cleveland Cavaliers too. In their most recent game, the Knicks lost to the Toronto Raptors.

Indiana has been guided by All-Stars Domantas Sabonis and Victor Oladipo. New York's Julius Randle has been his team's driving force on offense at the start of the 2020-21 NBA campaign.

On that note, let us make a combined starting five from the Indiana Pacers and the New York Knicks.

Point Guard - Malcolm Brogdon (Indiana Pacers)

Boston Celtics v Indiana Pacers.

The 2016-17 NBA Rookie of the Year, Malcolm Brogdon, has improved his numbers in each year of his career and the 2020-21 NBA season is not an exception.

Brogdon is averaging a career-high 20 points per game on 50/36/86 shooting splits in the first five games of the campaign. He had a solid season-opening game against the New York Knicks, when he scored 21 points, grabbed seven rebounds, and dished out eight assists.

Along with his 20 PPG average, Brogdon is averaging six assists per game for the Indiana Pacers.

Shooting Guard - Victor Oladipo (Indiana Pacers)

Cleveland Cavaliers v Indiana Pacers.

Victor Oladipo has been the best player on the Indiana Pacers in recent years when he was fully healthy. Right now, Domantas Sabonis seems to be the main player on the team, but Oladipo remains an outstanding shooting guard.

The two-time All-Star is averaging 21 points, five rebounds, and five assists per game in the current season. He has played four of Indiana's five games so far and put up 22/4/4 against the New York Knicks on Opening Night.

Oladipo shot the ball fantastically in his first four games, as his shooting splits are 55/54/88.