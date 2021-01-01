Portland Trail Blazers vs Golden State Warriors: Combined starting 5 including Stephen Curry and CJ McCollum

The Golden State Warriors and the Portland Trail Blazers will face off in two consecutive games at San Francisco. Both teams have a 2-2 record in the 2020-21 NBA season. The sides started the campaign with their superstars struggling for rhythm. However, the teams have begun to find form and Portland even defeated the LA Lakers at the Staples Center. In this piece, we will make a starting five with players of the two teams.

Portland Trail Blazers vs Golden State Warriors: Combined starting five

These two teams are led by their guards. Golden State's success in recent years came with Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson shooting teams out of the building. The Portland Trail Blazers, on their hand, have been driven by Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum. The pair even led the franchise to an appearance in the 2019 Western Conference Finals.

The Golden State Warriors started the 2020-21 NBA season playing four games on the road. The team suffered huge losses at the Brooklyn Nets and against the Milwaukee Bucks on Christmas Day. However, they beat the Chicago Bulls and then registered a win over the Detroit Pistons.

The Portland Trail Blazers lost their season-opening game at home against the Utah Jazz. They then won two games in a row, at home against the Houston Rockets in a thrilling encounter, and in Los Angeles over the reigning champions LA Lakers. Portland followed it up with another game at the Staples Center, this time against the LA Clippers, but suffered a blowout loss against Kawhi Leonard and co.

These teams will start 2021 with two consecutive matches at the Chase Center in San Francisco. With both sides boasting superstars in their backcourt, choosing between them is a tough task. On that note, here is our starting five from the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors.

Point Guard - Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors)

Golden State Warriors v Brooklyn Nets.

Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry is a Top-2 point guard in NBA history, so his spot in any combined starting five is a guarantee. However, Damian Lillard's case as one of the three best point guards in today's league is solid.

Congrats to @StephenCurry30 of the @warriors for becoming the third player in NBA history to make 2,500 three-pointers! pic.twitter.com/za234UejBX — NBA (@NBA) December 28, 2020

Nonetheless, despite his own struggles, Curry has been better than Lillard to start the 2020-21 NBA season. Steph Curry began the campaign with two tough games. However, he bounced back by scoring 36 points at Chicago and followed it up with 31 in Detroit to guide his Golden State Warriors to two consecutive victories.

Curry has made 41% of his field goals so far and 32% of his threes and is averaging 26.5 points per game. While it is not his usual high level, it has been better than Lillard's 23 points per game on 40/29/93 shooting splits.

Shooting Guard - C.J. McCollum

Houston Rockets v Portland Trail Blazers.

C.J. McCollum has been the main offensive weapon of the Portland Trail Blazers in their first four games. Even though Lillard has had a couple of 30-point games to start the season, McCollum has been the most consistent scorer for Portland.

The Beard and CJ McCollum both ERUPTED for 44 points 🤯



Harden: 44 PTS, 6 3PM, 17 AST, 73.3 FPTS



McCollum: 44 PTS, 9 3PM, 8 AST, 62.6 FPTS pic.twitter.com/ljzkR1HEii — NBA Fantasy (@NBAFantasy) December 27, 2020

McCollum has scored at least 20 points in each of Portland's four games. He also had a tremendous 44-point night against the Houston Rockets to give the Trail Blazers their first win of the 2020-21 NBA season.

He is averaging 28 points per game and has made 44% of his field goals and 48% of his threes.