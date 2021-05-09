New York Knicks vs LA Clippers: Injury report, predicted lineups and starting 5s - May 9th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The gritty New York Knicks will visit the soaring LA Clippers in a blockbuster Sunday showdown in the NBA. The two sides will meet for the final time in the 2020-21 regular season, with the home team holding a 1-0 series lead over Tom Thibodeau's men.

The matchup will feature a clash of two streaks. The New York Knicks are coming in on the back of a two-game skid. Meanwhile, the LA Clippers will roll out at Staples Center with winning momentum, having won two games in a row ahead of Sunday's contest.

Paul George and the LA Clippers are 3rd in the West with a 45-22 record behind them. Meanwhile, Julius Randle and the New York Knicks are 4th in the East. They have earned a 37-30 record so far into the season.

New York Knicks vs LA Clippers: Injury Report

New York Knicks

The New York Knicks have added three players to their injury report for this game. Rookie Immanuel Quickley and veteran Alec Burks have been listed as doubtful to participate against the LA Clippers. Quickley is dealing with an ankle issue while Burks is recovering from a knee-related injury. Mitchell Robinson continues to be out for an extended period.

Alec Burks (contused left knee) and Immanuel Quickley (sprained left ankle) are doubtful for tomorrow’s game at LA Clippers. — NY_KnicksPR (@NY_KnicksPR) May 8, 2021

LA Clippers

The LA Clippers will be without the services of three players in Sunday's contest. Serge Ibaka (back), Amir Coffey (Covid-19 protocols), and Jay Scrubb have all been ruled out.

New York Knicks vs LA Clippers: Predicted Lineups

New York Knicks

Julius Randle #30 of the New York Knicks

The New York Knicks will feature in the same starting five that they deployed against the Phoenix Suns.

Elfrid Payton will join RJ Barrett in the backcourt. The duo will take their respective positions in the two guard spots. Reggie Bullock and Julius Randle will start things off on the wing as the two forwards against the LA Clipper. Nerlens Noel will come in at the center position.

LA Clippers

Kawhi Leonard #2 of the Los Angeles Clippers

Like their opponents, the LA Clippers are expected to field the same lineup they used in their previous outing.

Reggie Jackson will come in at his usual spot at point, with All-Star Paul George hitting the floor as the Clippers' shooting guard.

2x NBA champion Kawhi Leonard will join Marcus Morris Sr. on the wing as the two forwards. The in-form Ivica Zubac will roll out as their primary center.

New York Knicks vs LA Clippers: Predicted Starting 5s

New York Knicks

Point Guard - Elfrid Payton | Shooting Guard - RJ Barrett | Small Forward - Reggie Bullock | Power Forward - Julius Randle | Center - Nerlens Noel

LA Clippers

Point Guard - Reggie Jackson l Shooting Guard - Paul George l Small Forward - Kawhi Leonard l Power Forward - Marcus Morris Sr. l Center - Ivica Zubac