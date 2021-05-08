New York Knicks vs LA Clippers Prediction & Match Preview - May 9th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

NBA action continues with an enticing out-of-conference showdown between the New York Knicks and the LA Clippers on Sunday. The two sides will face off for the final time in the 2020-21 season.

The LA Clippers hold a 1-0 series lead over their opponents. 2x NBA champ Kawhi Leonard fueled LA's victory in their first clash in January with a 28-point performance on 8 of 15 shooting from the field. For the New York Knicks, Julius Randle tallied a team-high 27 points to go along with 12 boards and five assists.

Heading into Sunday's contest, the LA Clippers are on a two-game winning streak. Ty Lue's men are 3rd in the West with a 45-22 record on the books. In contrast, the New York Knicks have lost two games in a row and will be eager to get back to winning ways. Tom Thibodeau's side is 4th in the East thanks to a 37-30 result behind them.

Match Details

Fixture: New York Knicks vs LA Clippers Prediction - NBA Season 2020-21

Date & Time: Sunday, May 9th, 2021 3:30 PM ET. (Monday 1:00 AM IST)

Venue: Staples Center, Los Angeles, CA

New York Knicks Preview

The New York Knicks will need to find their groove quickly, as they are only half a game ahead of the fifth-place Atlanta Hawks.

After losing to the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday, the New York Knicks fell to another Western Conference contender in the Phoenix Suns on Friday. The Knickerbockers went cold in the fourth, putting up just 17 points compared to the Suns' 38 points in the final twelve minutes.

The 2021 NBA season, where the New York Knicks and the Los Angeles Lakers have the same record with 6 games left. — Anthony Puccio (@APOOCH) May 7, 2021

Julius Randle (24 points, 11 rebounds) and RJ Barrett (23 points, 8 rebounds) fought valiantly but failed to secure victory for their side. They have a chance to redeem themselves when they take on the LA Clippers next.

The New York Knicks will hope to see Alec Burks (knee) and rookie Immanuel Quickley (ankle) back in the lineup after the guard duo missed their previous games due to their respective injuries.

Key Player- Julius Randle

Julius Randle #30 of the New York Knicks.

Despite back-to-back defeats, Julius Randle has been in rarefied form for the New York Knicks. The 7th year big man has tallied 20 points or more in four of his past five appearances.

Randle and RJ Barrett have blossomed under coach Thibodeau's system. Together, they are helping their side reclaim the gritty, resilient style of play the team was known for during the '90s. Provided the role players can keep playing their part to perfection, the duo can take the New York Knicks to new heights in the postseason.

It’s just work.



The April 2021, Eastern Conference Player of the Month, @J30_RANDLE ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/PEqcv128xP — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) May 4, 2021

In 66 appearances in the 2020-21 campaign, Randle has averaged 24.1 points and 5.9 assists per game on a 46.2% shooting display from the floor. On the defensive end, the 2021 All-Star has added 10.2 rebounds and is nearing a steal per contest in a career-best 37.2 minutes per outing.

New York Knicks Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Elfrid Payton | Shooting Guard - RJ Barrett | Small Forward - Reggie Bullock | Power Forward - Julius Randle | Center - Nerlens Noel

LA Clippers Preview

The LA Clippers are coming off two impressive wins against the 2019 NBA Champions (Toronto Raptors) and 2020 NBA Champions (LA Lakers). Paul George led his side to victory on both occasions with a combined total of 46 points, sixteen rebounds and nine assists across the two games.

In a positive development for the LA Clippers, Kawhi Leonard has now taken part in three consecutive games. Playing against their cross-town rivals on Thursday, Leonard registered 15 points, eight rebounds and six assists in 30 minutes from the floor. His return bodes well for their title aspirations.

Reliable contributions from their role players have also bolstered the LA Clippers. Reggie Jackson, Ivica Zubac, veterans Rajon Rondo and DeMarcus Cousins have been playing good minutes for coach Ty Lue.

Key Player - Paul George

Paul George #13 of the LA Clippers.

LA Clippers star Paul George has been on a tear in recent games, tallying 20 points or more in twelve of his past thirteen outings. The 7x All-Star is playing with a purpose this season and has proved to be the driving force behind the team's winning record.

With Kawhi Leonard missing plenty of games due to injury, George has carried his team. PG-13 has appeared in 51 games for the LA Clippers, averaging 23.6 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 5.2 assists in 33.5 minutes per contest.

The All-NBA talent is shooting at a rate of 47.3% from the field and a respectable 42.1% from the three-point line.

LA Clippers Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Reggie Jackson | Shooting Guard - Paul George | Small Forward - Kawhi Leonard | Power Forward - Marcus Morris Sr. | Center - Ivica Zubac

Knicks vs Clippers Match Prediction

Fans can expect a showdown between Paul George & Kawhi Leonard vs. Julius Randle & RJ Barrett in Sunday's nationally televised game. The winner of their duel can help their side bring home the win.

The New York Knicks will roll out at Staples Center on the back of a two-game skid. That could serve as ample motivation for the Eastern Conference franchise to bring their A-game to this contest. Meanwhile, the LA Clippers are the superior side on paper and will enter this tie as the favorites to win this marquee matchup. On that note, we predict the LA Clippers will come out on top at home.

Where to watch Knicks vs Clippers?

The game between the New York Knicks and the LA Clippers will be telecast on ESPN and Bally Sports So Cal. International viewers can catch the game on the NBA League Pass.