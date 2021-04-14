New York Knicks vs New Orleans Pelicans: Injury report, predicted lineups and starting 5s - April 14th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The New York Knicks are on a 3-game winning run in the NBA as they now take on the New Orleans Pelicans. Julius Randle produced a resounding 34-point double-double in their last game against defending champions LA Lakers. The Knicks' recent run has led them to a 28-27 record as they have now climbed up to 8th in the Eastern Conference.

The New Orleans Pelicans, on the other hand, are looking for their 4th straight win. They have multiple injury concerns but have rallied hard during their last few matches. Lonzo Ball has been listed as doubtful while Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson have both been prolific in recent games. The pair produced 34 and 30 points respectively, with Kira Lewis Jr. coming off the bench to score 11.

New York Knicks vs New Orleans Pelicans: Injury Update

New York Knicks

The New York Knicks have multiple injury concerns and will miss Mitchell Robinson against the New Orleans Pelicans. RJ Barrett had a bad shooting night the last time around as none of his 4 three-point attempts went down. He has proven his worth on both ends of the court this season and is averaging 17.4 points and 5.7 rebounds per game.

New Orleans Pelicans

Apart from Lonzo Ball, the New Orleans Pelicans are missing multiple other key pieces, with Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Josh Hart both nursing injuries that are expected to keep them out for at least a month. The former’s injury means Wesley Iwundu should get what will be his second consecutive start in the NBA.

Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson of the New Orleans Pelicans

New York Knicks vs New Orleans Pelicans: Predicted Lineups

New York Knicks

The New York Knicks are expected to stick with the same lineup that they had in their last game, with Nerlens Noel coming in for Mitchell Robinson at center. Derrick Rose has made a return from injury and has been crucial off the bench in recent games. Julius Randle has been dominant as well and will look to lead his side to another victory.

The New York Knicks have won their last 3 NBA games

New Orleans Pelicans

19-year-old Kira Lewis Jr. impressed off the bench in his last game and the extent of injuries that the New Orleans Pelicans are dealing with should result in further minutes for the point guard. Wesley Iwundu should also start alongside Eric Bledsoe at the guard position, while Steven Adams is also expected to be fit enough to start.

Zion Williamson is averaging 26.5 points on 61.7% shooting this season.



That’s the most PPG by any player with 60+ FG% in NBA history.



It’s also the highest FG% by any player with 15+ FGA per game in NBA history.



A truly historical season. pic.twitter.com/XKcX9GRdMc — StatMuse (@statmuse) April 10, 2021

New Orleans Pelicans Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Eric Bledsoe l Shooting Guard - Wes Iwundu l Small Forward - Brandon Ingram l Power Forward - Zion Williamson l Center - Steven Adams.

New York Knicks Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Elfrid Payton l Shooting Guard - RJ Barrett l Small Forward - Reggie Bullock l Power Forward - Julius Randle l Center - Nerlens Noel.