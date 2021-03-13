New York Knicks vs OKC Thunder Prediction & Match Preview - March 13th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The resurgent New York Knicks will take on the struggling OKC Thunder at the Chesapeake Energy Arena on Saturday.

The two teams are meeting for the second time this season. Their first clash ended with a victory for the OKC Thunder as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Hamidou Diallo combined for 48 points. The latter has reportedly been traded to the Detroit Pistons, so the Knicks will have something less to worry about this time around.

Match Details

Fixture: New York Knicks vs OKC Thunder | NBA Season 2020-21

Date & Time: Saturday, March 13th, 2 PM ET (Sunday, March 14th, 12:30 AM IST)

Venue: Chesapeake Energy Arena, Oklahoma City, OK

OKC Thunder Preview

The Oklahoma City Thunder have a series of injury issues

The OKC Thunder are currently ranked 30th in the NBA in offensive rating. Fortunately for them, eight of their next ten games are against teams with a below .500 record.

However, a number of OKC Thunder players are facing injury issues heading into the second half of the season. Their main scorer, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, is reportedly set to miss the game due to a quadriceps contusion. Meanwhile, Darius Bazley remains sidelined with a shoulder injury.

Key Player - Al Horford

Oklahoma City Thunder star Al Horford will have to step up in the absence of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Al Horford is the OKC Thunder's second-highest scorer. He will have to play a bigger role in the absence of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Horford has the second-highest PER (Player Efficiency Rating) in the team and has put up 6.8 rebounds and 0.9 blocks a night in the 25 games that he has played.

OKC Thunder Predicted Lineup

G Ty Jerome, G Theo Maledon, F Luguentz Dort, F Aleksej Pokusevski, C Al Horford.

New York Knicks Preview

The New York Knicks currently occupy the 5th spot in the Eastern Conference

New York Knicks fans finally have something to be excited about. Julius Randle made his first-ever All-Star team this season, and his brilliant ascent has taken the team to the 5th spot in the Eastern Conference.

Nobody expected the Knicks to be here at the mid-way point of the season. Coach Tom Thibodeau has taken this squad to new heights and has inspired confidence in a lot of players.

While there are still some gaps in the New York Knicks' offense, they are a force to be reckoned with on the defensive side of the floor. They are ranked 1st in points allowed and 4th in defensive rating in the league.

Key Player - Julius Randle

Julius Randle is a key player for the New York Knicks

Julius Randle is the main scoring threat on this New York Knicks side. He has elevated his game drastically this season, averaging nearly 23 points and 11 boards a night.

Randle is one of just twelve players averaging a double-double this season and will be a key player for the Knicks against the OKC Thunder.

New York Knicks Predicted Lineup

G Elfrid Payton, G Reggie Bullock, F RJ Barrett, F Julius Randle, C Nerlens Noel

Knicks vs Thunder Match Prediction

The New York Knicks are overwhelming favorites to win this game as a result of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's absence from the OKC Thunder team.

This matchup is incredibly lopsided as the OKC Thunder have the worst offense (30th) in the league while the Knicks have the 4th-best defense.

The OKC Thunder's injury-riddled roster will likely struggle to overcome the New York Knicks on Saturday.

Where to watch Knicks vs Thunder

The New York Knicks vs OKC Thunder game will have local coverage on the MSG Network and FOX Sports Oklahoma. Fans around the world can also live stream the game via the NBA League Pass.

