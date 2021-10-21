New York Knicks vs Orlando Magic Prediction & Match Preview - October 22nd, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The New York Knicks will go head-to-head with the Orlando Magic at the Amway Center on Friday night (October 22nd) in an NBA 2021-22 clash.

The Knicks are coming off an impressive 138-134 win over the Boston Celtics, while the Orlando Magic lost to the San Antonio Spurs by a staggering scoreline of 123-97.

Match Details

Fixture - New York Knicks vs Orlando Magic | NBA season 2021-22.

Date & Time - Friday, October 22nd, 2021; 7:00 PM ET (Saturday, October 23rd; 4:30 AM IST).

Venue - Amway Center, Orlando

New York Knicks Preview

The New York Knicks showed immense character and grit in their season opener against the Boston Celtics, fighting until overtime despite Jaylen Brown's strong showing. Julius Randle and off-season acquisition Evan Fournier put in a phenomenal performance, while RJ Barrett chipped in with 19 points and five rebounds.

The Knicks were tidy from the field, shooting 48% overall and 38% from their attempts from the deep. Head coach Tom Thibodeau will want his side to show similar efficiency against the Orlando Magic, who have a weak defense on paper.

Key Player - Julius Randle

Boston Celtics v New York Knicks

Despite Kemba Walker and Evan Fournier's additions in the offseason, Julius Randle remains the New York Knicks' biggest offensive threat. Randle has improved his shooting massively, and the combination of speed and strength makes him a tough player to guard in the paint.

Randle scored 35 points, grabbed eight rebounds and dished out nine assists in the game against the Boston Celtics. He is expected to have it much easier against the Orlando Magic.

New York Knicks Predicted Lineup

G - Kemba Walker | G - Evan Fournier | F - RJ Barrett | F - Julius Randle | C - Mitchell Robinson

Orlando Magic Preview

The Orlando Magic put in a horrendous offensive performance against the San Antonio Spurs as no player managed to score more than 18 points. The Magic are missing the presence of Aaron Gordon and Nikola Vucevic on both ends of the floor. It's quite clear that they will need a few seasons to gel together and nurture a team that can make the playoffs.

Shooting efficiency and ball movement were major problems in the Spurs game, and head coach Jamahl Moseley will have to come up with a few tactical tweaks to fix them.

Key Player - Cole Anthony

Orlando Magic v Brooklyn Nets

Sophomore Cole Anthony displayed flashes of brilliance in his first season, ending the 2020-21 NBA season with 12.9 points, four rebounds, and four assists. His shooting was a bit underwhelming, but Anthony is expected to improve in that discipline this year.

The organization has been supportive of Anthony since day 1 of his arrival, and giving him the keys to the offense is an indication of that. Anthony is set to have a difficult night against the Knicks because of their defense, and he will need to have a career night if the Magic are to beat the Knicks.

Orlando Magic Predicted Lineup

G – Cole Anthony | G – Jalen Suggs | F – Terrence Ross | F – Moritz Wagner | C – Wendell Cartel, Jr.

Knicks vs Magic Match Prediction

The Knicks look like the superior team by some distance, and Tom Thibodeau's side should be able to dominate this matchup since tip-off. The Orlando Magic have an inexperienced team with some underwhelming veteran presence, and the Knicks are our pick for Friday's game. Fans can expect Julius Randle and Evan Fournier to have big games.

Where to Watch Knicks vs Magic

Live coverage of the New York Knicks vs. Orlando Magic game will be available on MSG Network and Bally Sports Florida. The game will also be aired live on the NBA League Pass.

