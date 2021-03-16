New York Knicks vs Philadelphia 76ers: Injury Updates, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - March 16th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The New York Knicks will be locking horns with the Philadelphia 76ers tonight at the Wells Fargo Center at 8:00 PM Eastern Time.

The 76ers are coming off a dominating five-game winning streak, while the Knicks are fresh off a defeat against the Brooklyn Nets.

New York Knicks vs Philadelphia 76ers Injury Updates

New York Knicks

New York Knicks v Brooklyn Nets

Elfrid Payton has been sidelined with a hamstring injury and Mitchell Robinson continues to miss games following surgery on his hand.

Derrick Rose remains out due to league health and safety protocols, while Austin Rivers is set to take some time off following the birth of his child.

Rookie guard Immanuel Quickley is expected to play tonight following his recovery from a groin problem.

Philadelphia 76ers

Philadelphia 76ers v Washington Wizards

The Philadelphia 76ers don't have any fresh injury concerns, although Joel Embiid will be a big miss for tonight as he is ruled out with a knee issue. His status is being monitored on a day-to-day basis.

New York Knicks vs Philadelphia 76ers Predicted Lineups

New York Knicks

“We got another opportunity to go at it tomorrow. So let’s focus on tomorrow.”



💬 Coach, Julius & Quick after Monday’s game in Brooklyn: — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) March 16, 2021

Tom Thibodeau will field the guard duo of Immanuel Quickley and Reggie Bullock, with RJ Barrett starting at small forward. Julius Randle will start at 4, while Nerlens Noel will be the team's starting center.

Alec Burks has been a positive influence off the bench, putting up 11.5 points on a respectable 38.6% shooting from the deep.

Philadelphia 76ers

Ben Simmons and Seth Curry will make up the back court of Philadelphia 76ers. Danny Green and Tobias Harris will take the forward slots, while Tony Bradley is set to start in Joel Embiid's absence.

Back-up point guard Shake Milton has done some good work as part of the bench unit, averaging 13.5 points and three assists per game.

New York Knicks vs Philadelphia 76ers Predicted Starting 5s

New York Knicks

G- Immanuel Quickley, G- Reggie Bullock, F- RJ Barrett, F- Julius Randle, C- Nerlens Noel

Philadelphia 76ers

G- Ben Simmons, G- Seth Curry, F- Danny Green, F- Tobias Harris, C- Tony Bradley

