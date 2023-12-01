New York Knicks vs Toronto Raptors: Prediction and betting tips | December 1, 2023

The New York Knicks vs Toronto Raptors matchup is one of the games the NBA has put up for the first day of December. This is the first time the NBA Eastern Conference teams will meet this season. The Raptors have won the last two games against the Knicks.

The New York Knicks are fifth in the Eastern Conference, with an 11-7 record. This team is coming in this matchup winning back-to-back games against the Charlotte Hornets and the Detroit Pistons.

Meanwhile, the Raptors are coming off a 112-105 win over the Phoenix Suns to improve to 9-10 on the season.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

New York Knicks vs Toronto Raptors: Preview, betting tips, and prediction

The New York Knicks vs Toronto Raptors game is set to take place at the Scotiabank Arena located up north in Toronto, Canada on Friday.

TSN has the broadcast rights of this game, and the tip-off happens at 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time. NBA League Pass subscribers can also enjoy the game through an online live stream.

Moneyline: Knicks (+115) vs Raptors (-135)

Spread: Knicks +2.5 (-110) vs -2.5 Raptors (-110)

Total (O/U): Knicks (u218.0) vs Raptors (o218.0)

New York Knicks vs Toronto Raptors: Preview

The New York Knicks don't have any player in their injury list, which means all players are available to play against the Raptors.

On the other side of the fence, Christian Koloko is the only athlete in the injury list, and he still has no timetable to return from respiratory issues.

New York Knicks vs Toronto Raptors: Predicted lineups

The Toronto Raptors have been fielding Pascal Siakam alongside defensive forward OG Anunoby and center Jakob Poeltl. Dennis Schroder and Scottie Barnes round up the starting lineup as the backcourt tandem.

Jalen Brunson and Quentin Grimes have been the starting guards for the New York Knicks. The team's frontcourt consists of Julius Randle, RJ Barrett and Mitchell Robinson.

New York Knicks vs Toronto Raptors: Betting tips

Jalen Brunson has been given an NBA prop of 24.5 points, and he went up that mark three times in the last five games. Coming off a 42-point night against the Pistons, he should bring the momentum and go over again.

Coming into this game, 21.5 points is the NBA prop for Pascal Siakam. He barely went up the mark only once last game but missed it three times in a row. Considering the trend, it's safer to pick him going under.

New York Knicks vs Toronto Raptors: Prediction

The Toronto Raptors have been going under the total three games in a row. Having the homecourt would mean that they should dictate the tempo, and the total should be going under as well. Meanwhile, the spread at 2.5 points is too close, and they should cover the spread with the New York Knicks.