New York Knicks vs Utah Jazz: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - February 7th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The New York Knicks visit Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City to take on the Utah Jazz on Monday. The two teams have been struggling of late and are facing each other for the first time this season.

The Knicks have lost eight of their last ten games and are coming off a heartbreaking overtime loss against the LA Lakers. They are now 24-29 as the 12th seed in the East and if they continue at this pace, they may not even make the play-in tournament. Coach Tom Thibodeau is reportedly unhappy with the direction the team is heading towards and one-time All-Star Julius Randle is apparently on the trading block.

The Jazz, on the other hand, are 4th in the West with a 32-21 record but have been slipping in the standings for a while now. They started the season 26-9 but then lost 12 of their next 18 games. They are dealing with a plethora of injuries and many analysts are writing them off as legitimate title contenders.

New York Knicks Injury Report

Immanuel Quickley of the New York Knicks

Derrick Rose is listed as out on the injury report. He was sidelined after having surgery on his ankle. Meanwhile, Luka Samanic has been sent to the NBA G-League on a two-way deal.

Player Name: Status: Reason: Derrick Rose Out Right Ankle Surgery Luka Samanic Out G-League - Two-way

Utah Jazz Injury Report

Donovan Mitchell of the Utah Jazz gestures to the fans

Joe Ingles suffered a season-ending ACL injury while Rudy Gobert continues to be out due to a calf strain. Rudy Gay and Jordan Clarkson are both listed as questionable due to soreness in their right knees.

Player Name: Status: Reason: Jordan Clarkson Questionable Right Knee Soreness Rudy Gay Questionable Right Knee Soreness Rudy Gobert Out Left Calf Strain Joe Ingles Out Left Knee ACL Tear

New York Knicks vs Utah Jazz: Predicted Lineups

New York Knicks

The Knicks will likely deploy the lineup that they have been using for the past few games. Kemba Walker starts as the point guard but often plays fewer minutes than Alec Burks who comes off the bench. RJ Barrett plays as the small forward and Evan Fournier will start in the backcourt with Walker. Julius Randle will start as the power forward and Mitchell Robinson will be the center. Nerlens Noel and Obi Toppin will get the most minutes off the bench.

Utah Jazz

The Jazz will deploy their most recent lineup for this game. Mike Conley and Donovan Mitchell will start in the backcourt with Conley at the point. Bojan Bogdanovic will play the small forward role and Royce O'Neale will play the power forward as usual. Either Hassan Whiteside or Udoka Azubuike will start at center until Rudy Gobert is eligible to play. The bench is quite limited so the starters are expected to play extended minutes with players like Eric Pascall, Trent Forrest and Jared Butler getting major playing time.

New York Knicks vs Utah Jazz: Predicted Starting 5s

New York Knicks

G - Kemba Walker | G - Evan Fournier | F - RJ Barrett | F - Julius Randle | C - Mitchell Robinson.

Utah Jazz

Also Read Article Continues below

G - Mike Conley | G - Donovan Mitchell | F - Bojan Bogdanovic | F - Royce O'Neale | C - Hassan Whiteside.

Edited by Ned Lawrence Esguerra

LIVE POLL Q. Who will win? New York Utah 2 votes so far