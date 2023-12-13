New York Knicks vs Utah Jazz: Prediction and Betting Tips | Dec. 13, 2023

The NBA has nine games on its schedule for Wednesday, including the New York Knicks vs Utah Jazz. It's the first meeting of the season between the Knicks and Jazz, which makes it an intriguing game. On that note, let's look at the preview for the New York Knicks vs Utah Jazz game, including prediction and betting tips.

Utah has dominated recent matchups between the Jazz and Knicks. They have won seven of the last 10 games against New York, but the Knicks swept the season series last season.

Wednesday's game is the 107th regular-season meeting between the two teams in NBA history. The Jazz are slightly ahead in the all-time head-to-head matchup, 54-52. Their last game was on Feb. 11, which the Knicks won 126-120.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Also Read: "He knows they're tanking" - Richard Jefferson gets real about Gregg Popovich's coaching of Victor Wembanyama

New York Knicks vs Utah Jazz preview, prediction, odds and betting tips

The New York Knicks vs Utah Jazz is scheduled for Wednesday at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah. The game begins at 9:00 p.m. EST and will be televised on KJZZ-TV in Utah and MSG Network in New York.

Moneyline: Knicks (-220) vs Jazz (+180)

Spread: Knicks -5.5 (-110) vs Jazz +5.5 (-112)

Total (O/U): Knicks -111 (o229.5) vs Jazz -111 (u229.5)

New York Knicks vs Utah Jazz preview

The New York Knicks improved to 13-9 in the season with a 136-130 win over the Toronto Raptors on Monday. Julius Randle had 34 points, eight rebounds and five assists, while RJ Barrett added 27 points, three rebounds and two assists.

Meanwhile, the Utah Jazz lost their third straight game on Monday against the OKC Thunder 134-120. Keyonte George had a career night with 30 points, three rebounds and seven assists. The loss dropped Utah to 12th place in the Western Conference, with a 7-16 record.

Also Read: "Broom sticked me": Patrick Beverley revisits getting kicked off by Kevin Hart on ESPN for Josh Giddey question and cussing

New York Knicks vs Utah Jazz predicted lineups

The New York Knicks are going to be without Mitchell Robinson after he underwent ankle surgery. Coach Tom Thibodeau will likely use a starting lineup of Jalen Brunson, Donte DiVincenzo, RJ Barrett, Julius Randle and Jericho Sims.

Meanwhile, the Utah Jazz might be without four of their five starters. Jordan Clarkson is out, while Lauri Markkanen, John Collins and Walker Kessler are all questionable.

Coach Will Hardy will probably use a starting five consisting of Keyonte George, Talen Horton-Tucker, Ochai Agbaji, Simone Fontecchio and Kelly Olynyk.

New York Knicks vs Utah Jazz betting tips

Jalen Brunson is slightly favored to go under 24.5 points against the Utah Jazz. Brunson is averaging 24.6 points per game but has only scored more than 25 points in five of his last six contests.

Brunson is also favored to go under 2.5 3-points made (3PM) despite averaging 3.0 3PM. He's made 3 or more 3-point shots in three of his last five games.

Julius Randle has an over/under of 8.5 rebounds, which is below his season average of 9.6 rebounds per game. Randle has even odds for Wednesday's game, but he hs gone under 8.5 rebounds in three of his last 10 games.

Also Read: LeBron James defiant in defeat after refusing to admit Lakers letdown after NBA Cup win: "Gave ourselves a chance"

New York Knicks vs Utah Jazz prediction

The New York Knicks are favored to beat the Utah Jazz at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City. The Knicks might be missing their starting center, but the Jazz could be without five of their key starters.

Oddsmakers are predicting a win for the Knicks and that they will cover the spread as well. Knicks are 3-6 against the spread in their last nine games and have gone over in their last five games.

Also Read: What happened to Josh Okogie? Closer look as Suns forward exits game vs Warriors (Dec. 12)