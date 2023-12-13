What happened to Josh Okogie? Closer look as Suns forward exits game vs Warriors (Dec. 12)

Josh Okogie is in the Phoenix Suns' starting lineup for a second straight game due to an injury to Grayson Allen. Okogie has been in and out of Frank Vogel's starting five due to injuries, but it seems like the Nigerian forward also caught the injury bug. What happened to Josh Okogie against the Golden State Warriors?

Okogie was off to a hot start against the Warriors, hitting three 3-point shots and having 10 points, two rebounds and two assists at halftime. However, the Suns announced via Jared Greenberg of TNT that Okogie won't be returning in the second half due to a right hip injury.

It's unclear when Okogie suffered the injury and Phoenix could not catch a break. Bradley Beal finally returned to the lineup on Tuesday, but Kevin Durant is out due to a sprained ankle. The Suns "Big 3" will have to wait even more before they play together for the first time this season.

Josh Okogie has started 10 of the Phoenix Suns' 22 games this season. He's averaging 6.4 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.0 steals in 21.8 minutes per game. He has become a valuable member of the Suns roster, providing offense and defense.

Okogie has also stepped up whenever one of their three stars is injured. The Suns have had problems with injuries to start the season. Devin Booker has battled foot problems, while Bradley Beal has only suited up for four games because of a back injury.

Kevin Durant has been healthy this season until he suffered a sprained left ankle against the LA Lakers in the semifinals of the 2023 NBA In-Season Tournament. If the Suns want to contend for a championship, they will need to be healthy heading into the postseason.

Josh Okogie has been with the Suns since last season

Josh Okogie started his career with the Minnesota Timberwolves as the 20th overall pick in the 2018 NBA draft. Okogie spent four seasons in Minnesota before entering free agency in the summer of 2022.

The 25-year-old Georgia Tech product signed a one-year deal with the Suns before agreeing to a two-year, $5.8 million extension. He has been part of the team's rotation and has stayed ready whenever his number gets called for a spot start.

Okogie has a player option for next season, which means he could become a free agent once again.

