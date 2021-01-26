New York Knicks vs Utah Jazz Prediction: Combined Starting 5 featuring Donovan Mitchell and Julius Randle

The New York Knicks will visit the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City to meet the Utah Jazz for the second time in the 2020-21 NBA season.

In their first matchup of the season, the New York Knicks won by 12 points;, amazingly, the Utah Jazz haven't lost a game since.

Both teams have impressed in the league this season, the Utah Jazz are on an 8-game winning streak while the New York Knicks are ranked first in the league in defense.

The game could be an exciting one. The Utah Jazz's current win-streak and momentum give them a huge advantage, but the New York Knicks would not be any pushovers.

On that note, let us have a look at a combined starting five of both teams.

Best Starting 5 of the Utah Jazz and the New York Knicks

The hypothetical combined starting 5 features a New York Knicks frontcourt and a Utah Jazz backcourt while star center Rudy Gobert takes the center position. Without further ado, let's look at the best starting 5 of the Utah Jazz and the New York Knicks.

Point Guard - Mike Conley (Utah Jazz)

New Orleans Pelicans vs Utah Jazz

Mike Conley is turning out to be an amazing point guard for the Utah Jazz; he has great chemistry with Donovan Mitchell and is leading the team in assists.

Conley has also been lethal from the three-point line this season; he is shooting at 42% and has had career-high attempts and makes.

33 points. 7 threes. Mike Conley off the Spida feed. 🎯 pic.twitter.com/mc2U8OdRRl — NBA (@NBA) January 2, 2021

Conley is averaging roughly 17 points per game this season, doing so on an extremely efficient 57% from the field while also grabbing 1.6 steals per game.

He is a terrific defender as well, while he is also a former NBA All-Defensive Team player.

Shooting Guard - Donovan Mitchell (Utah Jazz)

New Orleans Pelicans vs Utah Jazz

Donovan Mitchell is an obvious choice for this position, as he is making a case for himself as one of the best shooting guards in the league.

He has carried the Utah Jazz to wins this season while averaging the most minutes and 24.3 points per game. Mitchell recently had 36 points and six three-pointers in the win against the New Orleans Pelicans while shooting 60% from the floor and 6-8 from the three.

With this shot, Donovan Mitchell became the fastest player in NBA history to hit 600 3-pointers. 💦



📽️ @utahjazz pic.twitter.com/RCjXLIRsq4 — The Athletic NBA (@TheAthleticNBA) January 22, 2021

Donovan Mitchell performed exceptionally in the playoffs last season, dropping multiple 50-point games; however, his efforts went in vain, as the Utah Jazz blew a 3-1 lead to the Denver Nuggets in the first round of the playoffs.

Nevertheless, Donovan Mitchell solidified his stature as one of the premier guards in the competition.