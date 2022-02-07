New York Knicks vs Utah Jazz Prediction & Match Preview - February 7th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The New York Knicks will travel to Salt Lake City in Utah to take on the Utah Jazz as the two sides with postseason ambitions gear up to go head-to-head in this matchup.

The New York Knicks have had a tough campaign to date as the highs of last season haven't necessarily translated into better performances this season. They are coming into this game as the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference with a record that reads 24 wins and 29 losses.

The Knicks have won just two of their last eight games in the league and are in desperate need of an uptick in form if they are to make it to the postseason this year.

Meanwhile, the Utah Jazz have had a tough run of results of late as their incredible performances from earlier in the season seem like a distant memory at the moment. They have lost seven of their last 10 games in the NBA and have been plagued by injuries to their superstars Donovan Mitchell and Rody Gobert.

However, they have won their last two games and will be hoping to put together a winning streak and climb back up the Western Conference standings.

Match Details

Fixture: New York Knicks vs Utah Jazz | NBA Season 2021-22.

Date & Time: Monday, February 7th; 9:00 PM ET (Tuesday, February 8th; 7:30 AM).

Venue: Vivint Arena, Salt Lake City, UT.

New York Knicks Preview

RJ Barrett of the New York Knicks

After reaching the postseason last year, the New York Knicks were supposed to kick on and build from there. But that hasn't been the case this season as a string of poor performances has had folks questioning whether last year's exploits were a fluke.

Kemba Walker's acquisition over the summer brought a lot of hype to the organization but has provided the Knicks with nothing in terms of performances as Walker has been called out for his defensive frailties. Veteran teammate Julius Randle has also come under immense scrutiny this season while another veteran player in Derrick Rose continues to be plagued by injuries.

The Knicks will need to get their house in order if they are to seriously contend for a postseason spot as the Eastern Conference is tightly packed at the moment.

Key Player - RJ Barrett

Unarguably the Knicks' best performer this season, RJ Barrett has been a breath of fresh air for Knicks fans. Criticized for the lack of usage of his right hand, Barrett developed his right hand in the off-season and that has paid off huge dividends during the season for the Knicks.

Barrett is averaging 17.9 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.5 assists while shooting the ball better than 35% from beyond the arc and 41% from the field. He has recorded three double-doubles this season for the Knicks and has scored over 25 points on 11 different occasions.

In just his third season in the league, Barrett is reminding everyone why he was the third pick in the 2019 NBA Draft.

ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo RJ Barrett got his 4th career 30-point game.



That is the most by any Knicks player at age 21 or younger in franchise history, breaking a tie with Kristaps Porzingis. RJ Barrett got his 4th career 30-point game.That is the most by any Knicks player at age 21 or younger in franchise history, breaking a tie with Kristaps Porzingis. https://t.co/NKTIKpeuDg

New York Knicks Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Kemba Walker; Shooting Guard - Evan Fournier; Small Forward - RJ Barrett; Power Forward - Julius Randle; Center - Mitchell Robinson

Check this out - DraftKings SB: $50 Risk-Free Bet + up to $1,000 Deposit Match

Utah Jazz Preview

Jazz talisman Rudy Gobert

The Utah Jazz came into this season with huge expectations and a belief that they could improve upon last season's result of reaching the Western Conference Semifinals, where they were eliminated by the Los Angeles Clippers. However, the last month or so has put some serious doubts around the Jazz organization and their ability to get the job done.

Utah is currently ranked fourth in the highly competitive Western Conference with a record that reads 32 wins and 21 losses. Like the rest of the league, injuries and COVID-19 have plagued the franchise as they are desperate to cash in on the best years of Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert.

The objective of the team at the moment is to have all their key players back fit and playing together and get their season back on track.

Key Player - Donovan Mitchell

One of the best guards in the league, Donovan Mitchell is a professional scorer who can put the ball in the net at will. He is currently averaging 25.5 points, 3.9 rebounds and 5.2 assists while shooting the ball better than 34% from beyond the arc and over 45% from the field.

Mitchell has shown time and time again that he is the man for the big occasion and seemingly performs better when the big moments arrive. His ability to drive to the basket, score from the perimeter and excel in isolation has allowed him to become one of the best players in the league.

StatMuse @statmuse Donovan Mitchell last 8 games:



29.1 PPG

5.3 APG

55.4 FG%

43.2 3P%

90.0 FT%



All 8 games were Ws. Donovan Mitchell last 8 games:29.1 PPG5.3 APG55.4 FG%43.2 3P%90.0 FT%All 8 games were Ws. https://t.co/FRBmmpIduD

Utah Jazz Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Mike Conley; Shooting Guard - Donovan Mitchell; Small Forward - Bojan Bogdanović; Power Forward - Royce O'Neale; Center - Hassan Whiteside

New York Knicks vs Utah Jazz Match Prediction

With Donovan Mitchell back from a concussion injury that kept him out for the Utah Jazz. The team has the players and momentum to get the job done against the New York Knicks. The Knicks have struggled for form lately and head into this game short on confidence.

Where to watch New York Knicks vs Utah Jazz?

Also Read Article Continues below

You can watch the action between the New York Knicks and the Utah Jazz on NBA League Pass. The game will also be broadcast on local TV - ATTSN-RM and MSG.

Edited by David Nyland

LIVE POLL Q. Who will win this game? Utah Jazz New York Knicks 2 votes so far