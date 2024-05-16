$1.2 billion worth LeBron James tops 9x NBA All-Star by $17 million to emerge as 2024’s 4th highest-earning athlete

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James has already left a huge mark on the game of basketball. Off the court, the 39-year-old keeps making history, especially when it comes to his fortune.

In the latest Forbes ranking, led by soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, the King sits fourth among the 10 highest-paid athletes in the world. James earned $128.2 million in the past year, with $48.2 million coming from his basketball career and $80 million from his off-court ventures.

Right behind him, we find Milwaukee Bucks superstar and 2021 NBA champion, Giannis Antetokounmpo. The big man reportedly made $111 million in the past year. Antetokounmpo currently has a partnership with Pepsi’s Starry and his sixth Nike signature shoe is coming later this year.

Justin Birnbaum writes that Lebron's January deal with DraftKings, as well as his participation in PGA Tour Enterprises alongside other celebrities, have increased his earnings in the past year.

Celebrity Net Worth noted that LeBron James was worth $700 million in April, thanks to his base salary of $46.9 million. They note that James has become a big businessman in recent years.

"Outside of sports, LeBron is one of the highest-earning and globally powerful celebrities on the planet. He earns more than $60-90 million per year in endorsements and has a $1 billion lifetime contract with Nike.

"He has parlayed his fame and wealth into a veritable business empire, with investments in a number of startups. He is a part owner of Liverpool F.C., Boston Red Sox, New England Patriots, RFK Racing, A.C. Milan, and the Pittsburgh Penguins. At his current earnings and investment pace, LeBron James will become a billionaire in 2030."

Another NBA superstar sits ninth on this list. Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors reportedly made $102 million. His partnership with Under Armour has made Curry $75 million, while his 'Curry' brand is taking off, as they've signed a couple of players to the lineup.

These stars have become big names not only in the NBA but also the world of sports. The association has become a global competition and its ambassadors are mega stars in today's world.

LeBron James, Savannah James attend Bronny James' NBA Draft Combine Day 2

While he keeps working to increase his fortune, LeBron James is also paying close attention to his kids' development on and off the court. In recent hours, he was spotted with his wife Savannah watching their eldest son Bronny in the NBA Draft Combine.

The 19-year-old showed a better face yesterday, playing off the ball and making a more notable impact on the game. James finished the game with 13 points, nine more than he dropped on Tuesday.

Lebron's kid isn't considered a future star, but he's willing to do what he's asked to do to impact his team, and that's a very valuable trait in the NBA.