Shaquille O’Neal, Michael Jordan and more: 10 NBA stars who tried their hand at other sports

NBA stars are some of the best athletes in the world, which is why many try their hand at other sports. Baseball, golf, and professional wrestling are just a few of the other sports they have tried. Some of the greatest players, such as Michael Jordan and Shaquille O'Neal, have experimented with other sports.

Here are 10 players who have played in other sports.

1. Michael Jordan

Michael Jordan tried his hand at professional baseball and golf.

While numerous professional basketball players have tried their hand at golf, Michael Jordan is one of the players with a reputation for it. Jordan even had aspirations of playing golf at the top professional level, but that did not work out.

Skratch @Skratch Happy birthday to Michael Jordan, who once had dreams of playing golf at the highest level. Happy birthday to Michael Jordan, who once had dreams of playing golf at the highest level. https://t.co/28hkMxQlfM

Perhaps, more famously, was the time when Jordan also played minor league baseball during his hiatus from basketball. The basketball legend had more success as a golfer, but his baseball career was also a noteworthy moment for him.

2. Shaquille O'Neal

Shaq has done several activities in his post-NBA career, including entering the wrestling world.

Shaquille O'Neal is one of the most active entertainers in the world. He has tried his hand at anything and everything he's wanted to. One activity that O'Neal has tried his hand at multiple times is pro wrestling.

Sky Sports @SkySports



Basketball legend Shaquille O'Neal entered the wrestling ring and was sent crashing through a table by Cody Rhodes!



Here's just some of his AEW best bits... 🤼 Shaq straight through a table!Basketball legend Shaquille O'Neal entered the wrestling ring and was sent crashing through a table by Cody Rhodes!Here's just some of his AEW best bits... 🤼 Shaq straight through a table! 😂💥Basketball legend Shaquille O'Neal entered the wrestling ring and was sent crashing through a table by Cody Rhodes! Here's just some of his AEW best bits... 🤼 https://t.co/GqVW1lXuW9

Ballislife.com @Ballislife 13 YEARS AGO TODAY

Shaq vs The Big Show on Monday Night Raw! 13 YEARS AGO TODAYShaq vs The Big Show on Monday Night Raw! https://t.co/7w6zHQbTkH

During his pro wrestling appearance, Shaq used his size and athleticism to his advantage. Given O'Neal's success as a professional wrestler, he may attempt it again before he becomes too old to compete.

3. JR Smith

JR Smith is an NBA player turned golfer doing it on a legitimate competitive level.

Golf is a sport that many athletes try their hands at when they retire. JR Smith, however, took it a step further. Smith decided to attend college after skipping it for the NBA. He chose to play college golf. He even had academic success during his time playing college golf.

Earning an academic athlete of the year award shows that Smith is taking his time in college seriously. JR Smith is still improving his golf game to try and add a college golf championship to his NBA championship.

4. Danny Ainge

Before Danny Ainge was one of the top executives in basketball, he played professional baseball.

Danny Ainge is one of the top basketball executives today, but he also won NBA championships as a player. Before he won in the NBA, Ainge was one of the best pure athletes, which earned him a chance at baseball.

Ballislife.com @Ballislife Did you know Danny Ainge is the only person to ever be named an All-American in basketball, baseball and football?



He was also drafted by the Toronto Bluejays straight out of high school and won the John Wooden award playing at BYU. Did you know Danny Ainge is the only person to ever be named an All-American in basketball, baseball and football? He was also drafted by the Toronto Bluejays straight out of high school and won the John Wooden award playing at BYU. https://t.co/GOJigxbDx6

Being drafted into professional baseball is no small feat. Ainge earned it by being an elite athlete. Even as professional basketball players continue to improve their athleticism, no one has done what Ainge accomplished.

5. Nate Robinson

Nate Robinson was an elite dunker but got dunked on during his boxing debut.

Nate Robinson is an elite athlete who managed to find success in the NBA and college football. Still, Robinson tried his hand at boxing, which did not end as well as his other ventures.

Richie The Drift God @richiebranson Jake Paul KO'ed Nate Robinson back into the NBA:



Never Boxing Again Jake Paul KO'ed Nate Robinson back into the NBA: Never Boxing Again https://t.co/Yuil2rW44g

Getting KO'd in a celebrity boxing match is not an ideal ending for someone with so much athleticism. The former New York Knicks standout showcased his elite athleticism over the years, but it did not save him in the boxing ring.

6. Deron Williams

Deron Williams had a big crossover boxing match with NFL star Frank Gore.

Another athlete who tried his hand at boxing, Deron Williams, had a bit more success than Nate Robinson did. While his appearance was not pretty, Williams made it to the end of the fight on his feet.

Cameron Wolfe @CameronWolfe Deron Williams and Frank Gore are in the top 1% of athletes in the world even now. Both put an incredible amount of work in and they were absolutely gassed by end of 4-round bout. Boxing is one of the hardest things you can do. Deron Williams and Frank Gore are in the top 1% of athletes in the world even now. Both put an incredible amount of work in and they were absolutely gassed by end of 4-round bout. Boxing is one of the hardest things you can do.

Surviving his first boxing match does mean that Williams had a successful boxing debut. While he is unlikely to return to the ring soon, he did a good job trying his hand at another sport.

7. Tracy McGrady

Tracy McGrady is another one of the NBA stars who wanted to play professional baseball.

While several NBA stars have tried their hands at golf after retiring, the baseball-basketball crossover is also vital. Jordan may be the most famous and Ainge the most successful, but Tracy McGrady also tried his hand at baseball.

Ballislife.com @Ballislife Throwback to Tracy McGrady’s baseball days with the Sugar Land Skeeters!



He recorded his first strikeout in his 4th game then retired.



Throwback to Tracy McGrady’s baseball days with the Sugar Land Skeeters! He recorded his first strikeout in his 4th game then retired. https://t.co/6sZbL7hDr0

Given that McGrady played basketball, instead of baseball, the fact that he ever got a strikeout is impressive. Still, McGrady did not have a meaningful career. He lasted only four games.

8. Kris Humphries

Kris Humphries has one of the most exciting marks on his resume in a different sport.

Kris Humphries did not have the ideal NBA career, but he has had many noteworthy moments in his life. Many people will remember his high-profile marriage, but he also has a unique record from his youth.

NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA It turns out Kris Humphries beat both Phelps and Lochte in swimming competitions as a child. es.pn/2btlnoT It turns out Kris Humphries beat both Phelps and Lochte in swimming competitions as a child. es.pn/2btlnoT https://t.co/OPhvTbG7ey

While they were all just kids, beating two of the most best American swimmers is something few people can claim. If Humphries had had that kind of success in the NBA, he could have been one of the greatest of all time.

9. Dennis Rodman

Dennis Rodman made a significant appearance in pro wrestling back in the day.

Before Shaquille O'Neal made his high-profile apprearance in the pro wrestling ring, Dennis Rodman had already done it. Rodman feuded with another professional basketball player while participating in several iconic moments.

GUVNA B @GuvnaB Still laughing at the fact Dennis Rodman skipped training to go tag team Hulk Hogan in a wrestling match. Still laughing at the fact Dennis Rodman skipped training to go tag team Hulk Hogan in a wrestling match.

Skipping practice to participate in pro wrestling is undoubtedly a unique career choice, but Rodman is a unique person. Rodman's crossover set the prototype for NBA stars making crossover appearances in professional wrestling.

10. Karl Malone

Karl Malone feuded with Dennis Rodman when both were in WCW.

Karl Malone and Dennis Rodman faced off in professional wrestling, with both stars committing to provide an entertaining experience for the fans. While neither put on a masterclass in technical wrestling, they did what was needed.

Joe Nguyen @JoeNguyen 20 years ago, Karl Malone and Dennis Rodman did battle. In a pro wrestling ring. dpo.st/2NJb3vK 20 years ago, Karl Malone and Dennis Rodman did battle. In a pro wrestling ring. dpo.st/2NJb3vK https://t.co/clMLbiyvZ0

While there have been several crossovers between the NBA and pro wrestling, Malone and Rodman were the only two to face one another. With the work that the two men put into their pro wrestling appearances, they earned recognition for it.

LIVE POLL Q. Should more NBA stars try to play other sports? Yes No 0 votes so far