"10-plus years until he retires": Suns owner Mat Ishbia shuts down claim on 'face of the franchise' Devin Booker joining Knicks

A Devin Booker move to the New York Knicks conversation was sparked by ESPN's Stephen A. Smith on Monday, a day after the Phoenix Suns were swept from the 2024 NBA playoffs by the Minnesota Timberwolves. However, Phoenix owner Mat Ishbia assured fans that they need not worry about the face of the franchise leaving the team.

The Big Three of Booker, Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal failed to deliver a competitive postseason campaign.

Ishbia addressed the Smith-caused firestorm, Phoenix beat reporter Trevor Booth reported on Wednesday:

"Devin Booker's the face of the franchise and he's going to be for the next 10-plus years until he retires."

Booker has expressed his appreciation for playing at Madison Square Garden. After all, it is the mecca of basketball, and the sport is embedded in the culture of the city and those who reside in it.

But the Suns have long-term plans for Booker. They want to win with him leading the charge, which is why they traded for Durant last season to give him ample help. They also added Beal during the offseason when the front office revamped the roster.

However, with the recent disappointment that Phoenix had, it wouldn't be a surprise if Booker requested a trade.

For the 2023-24 season, the four-time All-Star put up 27.1 points, 4.5 rebounds and 6.9 assists. He shot 49.2%, including 36.4% from beyond the arc.

Devin Booker denied the Knicks speculation, but one analyst wants it to happen

No one knows how long Devin Booker will play for the Suns, but it looks like he's committed for now. Booker, who is under contract through 2027-28, when Phoenix will pay him $61.6 million, denied the rumors about wanting to play for the Knicks.

However, NBA analyst Stephen A. Smith said on Monday:

"From what I’m being told, and ... I don’t know if it’ll ever happen, Devin Booker wants to be in New York. That’s what I’m being told. Now, he might deny it, I haven’t spoken to him, but I’m just telling you, the scuttlebutt in the NBA circles is that brother want to be in New York."

As avid fans are aware, the ESPN analyst is a long-time fan of the New York franchise, which is why it's understandable to see him want Booker to play for the team.

