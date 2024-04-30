Why Phoenix Suns are compromised whether Frank Vogel gets fired or not?

After a disappointing season for the Phoenix Suns, rumors indicating Frank Vogel's job as head coach could be in peril started to spiral. The Suns never won a game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, as they were swept in the first round. With so many questions regarding their future, their next step with Vogel is crucial.

In Vogel's first season with the team, there were expectations that the Suns would at least be in the conference finals. But throughout an 82-game season, there were plenty of factors that gave the team a difficult time. Let's discuss them one by one.

Firstly, the health of the stars played a significant role in their system. Since they had the Big 3 of Devin Booker, Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal, the system that Vogel had placed relied heavily on the three stars. But the stars were often injured and Beal was only limited to 53 games due to his constant back injury.

Secondly, he was assigned to go after the championship right after he was hired. It's not an impossible task. But with a roster that has no legitimate point guard, injured stars and a perpetual roster, players didn't have time to be immersed in Vogel's system.

And lastly, the team wasn't able to fix their in-season struggles. Throughout the season, the Phoenix Suns had difficulty controlling the ball. They ranked 25th in the entire league with the most turnovers per game with 14.9. Phoenix also underperformed in the fourth quarter, which was one of the biggest problems they couldn't figure out.

Why the Phoenix Suns are compromised if they fire Vogel

Vogel knows how to win, he proved that when he won the title in 2020 with the LA Lakers. The Lakers team he coached also had stars in LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

Even when he was the head coach for the Indiana Pacers, they put up a fight against the Miami Heat, who had a Big 3. The head coach proved he could win with the right pieces, as he led the Pacers to anchor the best defense in the league and reached the Eastern Conference Finals for two seasons straight.

However, the Suns didn't achieve anything under Vogel, except escaping from the Play-In Tournament. Firing Vogel would prove that the Phoenix Suns have no idea how to pinpoint the real problems of the franchise.

One of their main problems stemmed from Mat Ishbia's arrival. According to a source, the new owner has no idea when it comes to basketball, while also being the one making the call on major decisions.

"I’d venture to say he has no idea what he’s doing when it comes to basketball. Yet he’s making a lot of the big decisions," a source said.

This started when he bought the team and the Phoenix Suns quickly traded for Durant. The franchise and the star have been linked via numerous rumors, but the front office was hesitant at first as they didn't want to give up Mikal Bridges. Ishbia followed it up with another major trade. This time, for Bradley Beal.

Now, with the three All-Star players alone, the Suns owe them around $150.6 million just for the 2024-25 NBA season. Trading for a third star who plays a similar position as your franchise star was already a terrible move. They're also signed to massive deals, which hindered the front office from pursuing quality role players.

On top of that, the Phoenix Suns have no draft picks until 2030. From the beginning, the roster already looked weird, and that is why Vogel struggled to implement his system into the team. If they fire him, which coach is willing to take on the challenge of having a "superteam" that was constructed poorly?

Why are the Phoenix Suns compromised if Vogel stays?

Do we want another season of Phoenix Suns basketball where they're hyped as a contending team only to be disappointed once May comes? If Vogel stays, the team won't look any different.

There has to be a change in the roster and how the front office handles things. Because if the Suns ask Vogel to try and lead the team for another season, without any changes, that could lead to another disastrous season. Additionally, the players are also tired of playing for the head coach.

In Game 4 of their series against the Wolves, Beal didn't hide his genuine feelings about Vogel. As he walked to the bench, the coach extended his arm for a high-five, but the star didn't want any part of it as he slapped it away. Although, he explained that he didn't see the outstretched arm. But the damage has been done and as the saying goes, "Actions speak louder than words."

"I was just frustrated with fouls and I knew I was coming out, it wasn’t nothing against coach. Damn, I’m sorry, that probably did look bad," Beal said about slapping Vogel's arm.

Durant isn't innocent as well, as Shams Charania of The Athletic has recently shared that the star didn't feel comfortable this season. According to Charania, KD struggled to play alongside Booker and Beal under the offensive schemes that Vogel has implemented.

"Those sources said Durant had persistent issues with the offense, feeling that he was being relegated to the corner far too often and not having the proper designs to play to his strengths as the offense was built around pick-and-rolls," Charania reported.

So if Vogel stays, there could be more potential problems for the Phoenix Suns in the future. How will the coach incorporate Durant into his pick-and-roll-heavy offense? How will the head coach manage to have two-star shooting guards for another season?

Where do the Phoenix Suns go from here?

The Phoenix Suns will likely have a problematic offseason. The front office will decide who to keep and who to trade. In Durant's case, they can't trade the star and have two ball-dominant guards lead the charge. General manager James Jones will have difficulty trading Beal away as he has a no-trade clause.

With no picks, depth and clear direction, there's no definite solution for the Suns.

