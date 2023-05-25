“$100 million that it will cost him” – Jalen Rose claims LeBron James will not retire from NBA 

Despite getting swept in the Western Conference Finals, LeBron James took over the headlines when he commented on his eventual retirement, which he's been carefully considering as of late. According to former NBA player, Jalen Rose, he believes the LA Lakers star won't retire just because of how much money he will lose.

The Lakers still have James under contract this season and he has a player option for the 2023-24 season. Spotrac shows that James has a guaranteed contract with the team that's worth up to $50 million for next season. Rose took LeBron's contract as the reason why he won't be calling it quits just yet.

"LeBron is not gonna retire." Rose sternly said.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Basically, if he chose to retire, that could be up to a $100 million dollars that it will cost him. Number two, you don't get to be in Purple & Gold and take years off. How do you guys think their fans are going to feel about that? They expect to win championships every single season and this Lakers team came up short. You know how disappointing they would be if he decided to take a year off?"

Jalen Rose @JalenRose LeBron James is NOT gonna retire... LeBron James is NOT gonna retire... https://t.co/p4gIVJzUVi

"That's not gonna happen. What he was doing was putting the Lakers on notice. Make a big time move. I saw Kyrie Irving at the game. I saw Trae Young at the game. 'Let's make a move,' is what he was saying. And finally, LeBron is so savvy. He wants us to talk about his retirement and we're not talking about the Denver Nuggets. What brilliance to manipulate the media."

Losing $100 million isn't easy, even for a billionaire like LeBron. But there are also reports that he might lay low for a while to help his body recharge. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, James has been bothered by a torn tendon on his foot, which could be a factor in his decision this summer.

NBACentral @TheNBACentral



(Via LeBron James played the last few months of the season with a torn tendon in his foot that could need surgery this summer, per @ShamsCharania (Via @PatMcAfeeShow LeBron James played the last few months of the season with a torn tendon in his foot that could need surgery this summer, per @ShamsCharania (Via @PatMcAfeeShow ) https://t.co/frFArj1Dny

You might also be interested in reading this: LeBron James Trade Rumors: Which team has the best odds of landing 4x NBA champion this summer?

LeBron James' attendance could boost ticket prices for USC

Bronny James will be playing for the University of Southern California in his freshman year. With that in mind, there's a possibility that LeBron James could attend some of his son's games and the tickets could start to become pricey if that happens.

Sports Illustrated @SInow USC administrator Craig Kelley addressed the ‘Bronny tax’ and rising ticket prices trib.al/nE0hqdd USC administrator Craig Kelley addressed the ‘Bronny tax’ and rising ticket prices trib.al/nE0hqdd

According to Craig Kelley, the school's athletic administrator, they won't be tremendously increasing the prices just because Bronny is on their team. Craig detailed that they increased the prices for the upcoming season due to having a great roster.

However, there's a chance that due to a potential chance of having a 19-time All-Star attend their games, tickets could spike up. It will also make their school one of the most watched college teams when they start to play due to the weight of Bronny's family ties.

Also read: Jamal Murray names his top 5 NBA players including LeBron James and Michael Jordan

Poll : 0 votes