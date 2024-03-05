"100% a title-or-bust year" - Draymond Green urges Celtics to win championship this year citing looming salary cap troubles

NBA star Draymond Green is someone who loves to give his opinion on certain matters, even if it means he has to talk about his opponents. According to Green, the Boston Celtics are a championship-or-bust team, solely based on how the roster is constructed and how good they've been.

The Celtics are coming off a 52-point win against the Golden State Warriors, which is the franchise's third-biggest win margin by point differential. With that win, many see them as a team that could win the title this season. After all, their stars are in the prime of their careers, which makes it a perfect opportunity for them to contend for a title.

Green, who rivaled them in the 2022 playoffs, believes that the Celtics have to win the title this season. Despite being their adversary, the Warriors forward pointed out that the roster they currently have won't last long because the salary cap will be one of their biggest hurdles in keeping them all together.

"It is 100% a title-or-bust year for the Celtics," Green said. "You don't get to continue to be in a position that the Celtics are in and get the opportunity after opportunity."

Green pointed out that Jaylen Brown's five-year, $304 million supermax contract extension will start next season. Jayson Tatum could also command a similar contract, given that he's performed way better. Tatum could be offered an extension after the 2024-25 season, as many expect him not to opt into his player option.

"You gotta strike while the iron is hot."

Other than the two stars, the Celtics will want to keep Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis. Holiday could opt out of his player option this summer and become a free agent to let the Celtics make him a different offer. For Porzingis, he will be a free agent his summer as he exercised his player option last summer.

Draymond Green addresses defensive game plan against the Celtics

The Warriors suffered an embarrassing loss to the Celtics. There were many questions as to why Golden State chose to leave Brown wide open from beyond the arc during the first quarter, as it gave the Celtics confidence to dominate the game. Draymond Green finally addressed the team's defensive schemes during that game in the latest episode of "The Draymond Green Show."

"We didn't implement that defensive game plan because we thought Jaylen Brown can't make shots," Green said.

Green mentioned that they were expecting Brown to get his team out of rhythm. But that didn't work out well as the star forward made shots. By the time they tried to slow him down, the gap between the two teams was already wide.

"Jaylen Brown is a 34% 3-point shooter going into the game. You're not overly worried that he's gonna start hitting threes."

The Warriors look like they've learned their lesson and will try to do a better job next time.

