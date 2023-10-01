"13 years in the game, you rate me a 90?" - Kyrie Irving hilariously calls BS on his NBA 2K rating

Kyrie Irving is on his way to spending his second season with the Dallas Mavericks and has always been known to be a killer inside the basketball court. Like any other player, he checked his NBA 2k skills ratings and was very vocal about feeling underrated.

In the NBA 2k24, Irving is rated at 90, with 16 players getting a higher rating. Among the players with a 91 rating or higher were Ja Morant, Donovan Mitchel, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Only Irving and Zion Williamson had a rating of 90.

"Bump them 2K stats, man. This is my shoutout to 2k-- y'all bulls***! Nah, I'm sorry," Irving jokes in an interview about his 2k rating.

While reviewing his 2k attribute ratings, Irving feels that he should have gotten a higher rating on his free throws, layups and playmaking. He was also asked what he thinks his rating should be at the end of the season and the former Duke Blue Devil replied he needed it to be above 90.

"I don't care where it's going to be. I know where I deserve to be. 13 years in the game, you rate me at 90? They don't rate me high enough. I'm not jacking that," said Irving.

Mark Cuban has high hopes for Luka Doncic's tandem with Kyrie Irving

The Dallas Mavericks missed the NBA Western Conference Play-In Tournament despite getting Irving by the trade deadline. Team owner Mark Cuban gives the team a pass since Luka Doncic needs to gain chemistry with his new running mate and expects more from both players this upcoming 2023-24 season.

Even with Irving's talent, Cuban knows that the flashy guard is at risk of his Hall of Fame status if he leaves his new team quickly again.

"This is his game right here because if he gets bounced again, can you be a Hall of Famer when you've bounce to five teams even though you've got Hall of Fame talent?" Cuban said in "The Pat Bev Podcast", "Kyrie is a super smart guy, and he knows this is Luka's team. There's no if ands, or buts about it. It is Luka's team."

Playing 20 games for the Dallas Mavericks, Irving was able to provide 27 points, six assists, five rebounds and 1.3 steals while shooting 39.2% beyond the three-point line.