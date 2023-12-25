"17 DNP and only played garbage time": Brandin Podziemski recounts intense trail after sealing starting role with Warriors 

Amid the joyous celebration of Christmas Day, Brandin Podziemski finds himself engaged in both the spirit of giving and reflecting on his basketball journey. The festive occasion served as a time for the former WCC Co-Player of the Year to look back on the challenges he faced and the adversities he conquered.

From the testing times in battling for minutes at the University of Illinois to transferring to another college school, Santa Clara University, in two years, the 20-year-old now finds himself drafted by the Golden State Warriors as the 19th overall pick in the NBA draft.

Furthermore, in a star-studded Warriors squad, Podziemski sneaks in to start the Christmas game against the defending champions, the Denver Nuggets. Everything that has transpired is a testament and reward to all the hard work he put in, and he tried to put all of it in one post on the social media platform X.

"2 years ago at this time I had 17 DNP and only played garbage time, 1 year ago at this time I wasn’t on any draft boards, 5 months ago all I heard was that I was bust. Started the year out of the rotation and now I’m starting for the best franchise in the NBA! #ificandoityoucan2," wrote Podziemski.

Brandin Podziemski so far in his rookie season

In the 23 games in the 2023-24 regular season, Brandin Podziemski has started in six games and averages 8.7 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.9 assists, and 1.2 three-pointers a game for the Golden State Warriors.

His best scoring output came against the Minnesota Timberwolves when he dropped 23 points on them along with seven rebounds, five assists, and three triples.

Podziemski's first double-double came against the mighty Phoenix Suns where he had 20 points and 11 assists.

For Coach Steve Kerr, a rookie should earn his minutes coming into the NBA by paying their dues and respecting their veterans. That is exactly what Brandin Podziemski did, according to the well-acclaimed coach.

"There’s a reason we didn’t hand them jobs to start the season," said Kerr (via Sports Illustrated). "It doesn’t work that way. If you did that, you’d have a revolt on your hands. You have to honor the work that the veterans have done in the past. You give them every opportunity, which we did. But while that was all happening, [Trayce Jackson-Davis and Brandin Podziemski] were really shining."

The Golden State Warriors are fourth in the Pacific Division and have a 15-14 record. They hope to extend their five-game winning streak by defeating the Denver Nuggets on their home court in Colorado on Monday.