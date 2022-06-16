17-year-old Nagpur cager Shomira Bidaye selected for Basketball Without Borders Asia camp in Australia

romising teenager Shomira Bidaye was chosen to participate in the 12th Basketball Without Borders Asia camp on Wednesday. The prestigious camp will be hosted by the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the International Basketball Federation (FIBA).

Shomira Bidaye, who learnt basic basketball skills at Nagpur's leading club, Shivaji Nagar Gymkhana (SNG), has been training in the United States for the last few years. Tall and well-built, Shomira is one of the only three players from India to participate in this camp. The other two hoopsters are from Punjab.

The 2022 Basketball Without Borders Asia camp will be held in Canberra, Australia, from August 7-10, 2022 and will assemble the top prospects from Asia, Oceania, and the Pacific.

Basketball Without Borders Asia is an elite basketball skills camp for top young players from across the region. Seventeen-year-old Shomira was individually selected by the NBA and FIBA based on her outstanding basketball skills and leadership abilities.

Basketball Without Borders Asia 2022 will be a unique opportunity for each player to improve her basketball skills and be coached by FIBA/NBA players and coaches. They will also get to know other basketball players of their age from the region.

As per the email received through the Basketball Federation of India on Wednesday, the NBA and FIBA will cover all expenses incurred by the participants of the camp. This will include travel costs (airfare), accommodation, ground transportation, meals, and insurance for the duration of the camp.

All participants must arrive in Canberra no later than Saturday, August 6. Campers will be greeted at the airport by NBA staff and will be accompanied by chaperones and security for the duration of camp.

From August 7-10, FIBA/NBA players and coaches will lead the participants in basketball skill development, strength and conditioning, life skills sessions, and games and competitions.

Nike will be the presenting partner for the camp, and each camper will be provided with Nike basketball shoes, uniforms, and other apparel.

NBA India @NBAIndia



Read more: Here's Shomira Bidaye, one of the only 5 selected Indians from the @nbaacademy , talking about her dreams of playing in the WNBA 🤩Read more: in.nba.com/news/shomira-b… Here's Shomira Bidaye, one of the only 5 selected Indians from the @nbaacademy, talking about her dreams of playing in the WNBA 🤩Read more: in.nba.com/news/shomira-b…

Shomira started playing basketball at SNG Nagpur at the age of 6

Shomira was barely six years old when she started taking basketball lessons at the Shivaji Nagar Gymkhana Twin Courts. Shomira received guidance from Shiv Chhatrapati Award winner Shatrughna Gokhale and Vinay Chikate. Shomira was a quick learner and achieved many milestones in the field of basketball at the national and international level.

Shomira, who had earlier made it to the Junior NBA India girls’ team, participated in the championship in Orlando. Under her leadership, Maharashtra's team won the gold medal at the Under-13 Sub-Junior National Basketball Championships in Kangra, Himachal Pradesh.

Shomira helped the Nagpur district basketball team win back-to-back Sub-Junior State Championships in Kalina, Mumbai, in 2016, and in Balewadi, Pune, in 2017 and 2018.

Shomira trains hard to achieve her goals, says coach Shatrughna Gokhale

Shomira’s childhood coach Shatrughna Gokhale is delighted with the news and termed her one of the most talented players in the country.

Shatrughna Gokhale told Sportskeeda on Wednesday:

“Shivaji Nagar Gymkhana girls have been performing at the highest level in basketball for the last few years. Shomira is one such talent who practices to achieve such goals. She is just 17 years old and I am convinced that she will get more and more such opportunities to show her skills in the future.”

The experienced coach said the camp would definitely benefit Shomira and help her improve her overall skills. He said:

“It is always proud to be associated with FIBA and NBA activities. They pick talent from all across the world and give them opportunities to perform. This camp will certainly help her improve her basketball skills as she will be playing with the best talent in Asia, Oceania and Australia."

Shomira is the second player from Shivaji Nagar Gymkhana to participate in the Basketball Without Borders Asia Camp. Siya Deodhar, also from Shivaji Nagar, Gymkhana, participated in the Global Basketball Without Borders camp held in Florida, USA.

The daughter of renowned ophthalmologist couple, Dr Shashank Bidaye and Dr Shivani Bidaye, Shomira is currently studying at Woodside Priority School, Portola Valley, California, USA. The US school offered her admission under Woodside Priority's Residential Program for the year 2021-2022.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far