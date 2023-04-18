"1st degree assault at minimum"- NBA fans are fuming at Draymond Green after he got ejected for stepping on Domantas Sabonis' chest in game 2

Draymond Green's antics went slightly overboard in Game 2 as the forward stepped on Sacramento Kings center Domantas Sabonis' chest. With Green earning an ejection, NBA fans were fuming at Green's display.

Game 2 of the first-round matchup between the Kings and the Warriors has proven to be an intense battle, to say the least. The constant back-and-forth has paved the way for a lot of heated displays of emotion from both teams.

The situation hit a boiling point in the fourth-quarter. As the Warriors were mounting a comeback, the Kings were making a desperate attempt to hold onto their lead.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

At a crucial juncture, the Kings missed out on an opportunity to score. However, the attempt to secure the rebound resulted in Domantas Sabonis falling to the floor.

Although the Dubs secured the rebound, Sabonis got tangled up with Warriors forward Draymond Green, who eventually stepped on his chest.

The Athletic @TheAthletic



Green was issued a flagrant 2 (ejected) and Sabonis was issued a technical.



@BleacherReport Draymond Green and Domantas Sabonis get twisted up.Green was issued a flagrant 2 (ejected) and Sabonis was issued a technical. Draymond Green and Domantas Sabonis get twisted up.Green was issued a flagrant 2 (ejected) and Sabonis was issued a technical.🎥 @BleacherReport https://t.co/km7Oqy7cSI

Green was docked a flagrant 2 and was promptly ejected after further review. Needless to say, NBA fans were furious at Green for his antics. With a few fans sharing their reactions on Twitter, we took a look at some of the best ones.

JayJay_ @16_brady2 @TheHoopCentral Draymond’s phone when he gets back to the locker room : @TheHoopCentral Draymond’s phone when he gets back to the locker room : https://t.co/WiXWTmBqlN

. @clix345 @TheHoopCentral No one will show the part where sabonis grabbed his leg… lol @TheHoopCentral No one will show the part where sabonis grabbed his leg… lol https://t.co/VlTzDcZpvO

GrantWRLD @AjangoGrant @TheHoopCentral if it isn't the consequences of his own actions @TheHoopCentral if it isn't the consequences of his own actions https://t.co/dnmUEIrmmX

Chris @ChrisNBATalks @TheHoopCentral Suspended him for the rest of the series @TheHoopCentral Suspended him for the rest of the series

𝕋𝕙𝕦𝕟𝕕𝕖𝕣ℍ𝕠𝕘⚡️🐗 @Forever_A_Hog @TheHoopCentral Good. Sabonis deserved the tech. Dray DEFINITELY deserved the F2 @TheHoopCentral Good. Sabonis deserved the tech. Dray DEFINITELY deserved the F2

Green was seen jawing and talking trash while the foul was under review. His antics continued as he went back-and-forth with fans before he was finally ejected.

Although Draymond's intent was to get the Dubs hyped up to charge the comeback, the Warriors faced a rather uphill battle with him off the floor. With their defensive anchor ejected, Golden State were frantically scrambling to prevent buckets.

Draymond Green's ejection could be the turning point in the series

The Golden State Warriors made a furious comeback in the fourth-quarter against the Sacramento Kings in Game 2. Unfortunately, their efforts came up short. With a 106-114 loss, the Dubs are now 0-2 in the series.

Draymond Green's ejection had a lasting impact on the rest of the game. Without a defensive anchor, the Dubs were forced to put Kevon Looney on Domantas Sabonis. Without Green disrupting the flow of offense, Sacramento star De'Aaron Fox had more room to take over the game.

Draymond's ejection could also be a bit of a turning point in the series as we head back to the Bay Area. While the event could potentially give Sacramento all the momentum they need to win, it would also give Golden State a reason to rally their forces at home.

Poll : 0 votes