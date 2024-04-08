"2 celebrated losers that can't win big games" - NBA fans cracking up over side-splitting Caitlin Clark and Jimmy Butler comparison

Jimmy Butler of the Miami Heat caught a stray from NBA fans after Caitlin Clark and Iowa lost to the South Carolina Gamecocks on Sunday. The Hawkeyes had a good first quarter in the NCAA women's championship game, but the Gamecocks took control from the second to the final period.

Clark did not disappoint with 30 points, eight rebounds and five assists, but South Carolina was just too tough to beat. Tessa Johnson had 19 points off the bench, while Kamilla Kardoso dominated with 15 points and 17 rebounds.

Chloe Kitts added 11 points and 10 rebounds as the Gamecocks finished the season undefeated. It was also Clark's final collegiate game and she'll enter the 2024 WNBA Draft as the consensus first overall pick.

NBA fans can't help but compare Caitlin Clark's collegiate career to Jimmy Butler's NBA resume. One fan pointed out that Clark went 0-2 in the NCAA championship game, losing to South Carolina this year and to LSU last year.

Meanwhile, Butler is 0-2 in the NBA Finals with the Miami Heat. They lost to the LA Lakers in six games in 2020 inside the bubble. They then had an improbable run to the NBA Finals last year before losing to the Denver Nuggets in five games.

"They both wear 22 and are 0-2 in the Finals," @StolenByJimmy wrote.

"2 celebrated losers that can't win big games," @antbaconmusic wrote.

Several fans also defended Clark and Butler for the unnecessary shade from some people on the internet:

"Carrying two not that good no other star teams to Finals," @xBwj_11x wrote.

"Both also heavy underdogs in those finals," @Ian_Armbruster_ commented.

"You're brainwashed by social media to make fun of someone because they lost the Finals. It's still an accomplishment. She still made it to the Finals in a lot of people don't ever make it to the Finals," @Crash1345572100 responded.

Caitlin Clark ready for the WNBA

In her postgame press conference, Caitlin Clark acknowledged the end of her collegiate career with the Iowa Hawkeyes. Clark is the expected No. 1 pick in the upcoming WNBA draft, which is about a week from now.

The Indiana Fever own the first overall pick and Clark should form a really great duo with Aaliyah Boston. The 22-year-old sharpshooter is ready to turn pro after four seasons at Iowa. She's not worried about staying in shape with the WNBA season starting on May 14.

"I think it helps," Clark said. "What better way to train and prepare for my next step in life than playing in the Final Four? I'll be able to play my first WNBA game here soon. These moments are going to make me ready for the next chapter on my life, but also enjoy this one, too." [H/T ESPN]

