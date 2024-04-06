Las Vegas Aces prep for Caitlin Clark's imminent WNBA arrival with 8,000 capacity upgrade

Back-to-back defending WNBA champions Las Vegas Aces are already preparing for Caitlin Clark's arrival. The Aces just announced that they're moving from the Michelob Ultra Arena to the T-Mobile Arena for their matchup against the Indiana Fever on July 2.

The T-Mobile Arena can house around 20,000 fans, which is 8,000 more than the Aces' current home arena. The champs are looking forward to fans who would want to watch Clark, who's expected to get selected first overall by the Fever in the upcoming WNBA draft.

Clark has been a viewership record-breaker for the NCAA this season, especially during Iowa's run to the championship game. She has been an attraction wherever she plays due to her shooting, which will likely change women's basketball for the better.

Expand Tweet

Caitlin Clark is the consensus No. 1 pick in the 2024 WNBA draft, much like Victor Wembanyama in the NBA last year. Clark appears to be a generational talent who will likely change the WNBA forever, much like what Steph Curry did for the NBA and basketball in general.

The WNBA is still a growing league looking to attract fans in arenas and possibly make players earn more money. Clark is expected to be the catalyst to improve the league's popularity among casual fans. She has attracted thousands in her live games and millions watching at home.

Former WNBA commissioner Donna Orender told CNN in an interview how Clark will change the league and affect players.

"Clark is the top of the pyramid in terms of bringing in her fan base," Orender said.

"They're going to follow her. There's so much talent in the WNBA. That talent is going to get exposed in a much broader way that’s going to elevate all the levers that create a successful league."

Also Read: 2024 WNBA Mock Draft First Round: Predicting landing spots for Angel Reese, Cameron Brink and more

Caitlin Clark looking to lead Iowa to their first NCAA championship

Caitlin Clark and Iowa are one win away from winning the NCAA championship.

Caitlin Clark had an off game in Iowa's Final Four matchup against the UConn Huskies on Friday night. She still came up clutch for the Hawkeyes, while her teammates proved that they can carry the team if their best player is not at her best.

A controversial offensive foul call on UConn with less than four seconds left overshadowed the game. Clark and the Hawkeyes escaped Cleveland with a 71-69 win over the Paige Bueckers and the Huskies.

What's next for Clark and Iowa? An NCAA Final showdown against the undefeated South Carolina Gamecocks. The Hawkeyes will be the underdogs, but one thing is for sure – millions of people are going to be watching if Clark lifts a title before turning pro.

Also Read: 2024 WNBA Mock Draft Second Round: Predicting landing spots for Hailey Van Lith, Ayoka Lee and more