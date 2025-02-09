2× NBA champ once recalled Hubie Brown's crazy trash talk against Gary Payton

Hubie Brown, 91, has been a household-name commentator during NBA games. However, for older players, he was an iconic head coach with the Atlanta Hawks in the 1970s, the New York Knicks in the 1980s, and the Memphis Grizzlies in the early 2000s.

Among the players he coached during his final run as a head coach was former forward Shane Battier, drafted by the team then known as the Vancouver Grizzlies, in 2001.

Battier, who won two NBA titles with the Miami Heat, recalled when Brown got into a heated talk with famous trash talker Gary Payton. In a game with Payton’s Lakers and the Grizzlies in the 2003-2004 season, Battier said that Brown got into the face of Payton after the two had a verbal back-and-forth that spilled out of the court following the game.

“So we’re playing them in Staples, and the Lakers are rolling, they got GP (Gary Payton),so GP’s just talking, talking, talking to Earl (Watson), and they’re kicking our a*s. During the game Hubie (Brown) says ‘Hey, don’t talk to my player like that,'” Battier said in an interview with The OG’s Podcast hosted by Udonis Haslem and Mike Miller.

“So GP and him (Hubie Brown) go toe to toe during the game, I’ve never seen a coach and a player go toe to toe during a game. So everyone steps in, technical fouls, and GP’s like ‘I’ll see you after the game old man,'” he continued.

According to Battier’s accounts, the two got so heated that they met in a bus after the game, which resulted in a near altercation.

“We’re on the bus and sure enough GP’s waiting for Hubie at the bus. GP confronts him, face to face...and GP says ‘You’re not so tough now old man are you.' Hubie grabs his shirt like this,” he added.

Mike Miller, who was also part of the Grizzlies at the time, also chimed in, saying that it was meant to be a lesson about not backing down for the team.

Brown then went on to win that season’s Coach of the Year award after leading the team to a 50-32 record. It was the second COY award for the legendary tactician after winning it in 1978.

Hubie Brown will call his final NBA game on Sunday after 35 years

Hubie Brown will be ending his broadcasting career on Sunday when he calls the Philadelphia 76ers game against the Milwaukee Bucks, a team he was once part of.

He will be paired with Mike Breen in the commentary duties for ESPN’s broadcast, ending an illustrious career as a broadcaster, which included 18 NBA finals.

Hubie Brown was inducted into the 2005 Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame for his contributions to the sport, not just as a coach, but also as a voice for fans. He is expected to be honored by the league after the game.

