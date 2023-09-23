2 years after Drake's stadium date with Amari Bailey's mother, Hornets rookie opens hip-hop star's Charlotte concert

Hip-hop star Drake reconnected with Hornets rookie Amari Bailey, who he had ties with in the past, in his recent concert in Charlotte.

Bailey, a former UCLA Bruin selected 41st overall by the Hornets in this year’s draft, was spotted walking alongside the multi-awarded and best-selling recording artist as Drake opened his concert at the Spectrum Center.

It came two years after Drake dated Bailey’s mother, Johanna Leia, and they were spotted in an elaborate stadium date.

The date took place at Dodgers Stadium, which the Canadian rapper rented out for them to exclusively use. The romantic date was captured when a helicopter flew over the stadium.

Drake dated TV personality and model Johanna Leia for several months before their relationship was revealed to the public in July 2021.

Their relationship helped forge a special bond between Bailey and Drake, who, on many occasions, were seen watching the games of his then girlfriend’s son at Sierra Canyon High School.

Among the notable ones was the school’s semifinal showdown against Etiwanda in June 2021. Bailey and Sierra Canyon lost the game, but he impressed, finishing with 37 points.

In October of that year, it was reported that Drake and Johanna Leia went their separate ways.

Amari Bailey, meanwhile, moved on and played for a year in UCLA, where he had averages of 11.2 points on 49.5% shooting clip (38.9% from three-point range), 3.8 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.1 steals.

He helped the Bruins reach the Sweet 16 of the 2023 NCAA tournament, upping his averages to 16 points and six assists. After that, he declared for the NBA draft.

Who are Amari Bailey’s parents?

Amari Bailey was born on February 17, 2004, to Johanna Leia and former Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Aaron Bailey. They separated after the birth of their children. The reason for the split was not made known. The two, however, co-parent their children up to this day.

Bailey has a younger sister, Savanna, who was born in 2015. He also has three older half-brothers and two younger half-sisters from his father’s side.