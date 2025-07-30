  • home icon
$20 million ex-NBA player quips about Jalen Hurts stacking smooth one liners during Eagles presser: "So he can stop"

By Arian Kashyap
Modified Jul 30, 2025 12:00 GMT
$20 million ex-NBA player quips about Jalen Hurts stacking smooth one liners during Eagles presser: &quot;So he can stop&quot; (Source: Imagn)
$20 million ex-NBA player quips about Jalen Hurts stacking smooth one liners during Eagles presser: "So he can stop" (Source: Imagn)

Philadelphia Eagles star Jalen Hurts has become well-known for his smooth one-liners during press conferences. The quarterback had another great quote up his sleeve on Tuesday, earning a witty remark from former $20 million NBA player Evan Turner.

Hurts' latest quote was shared on Instagram by Sports Illustrated, as the NFL champion dropped another great line when speaking with the media.

"Fatigue makes cowards of us all," Hurts said.
This statement garnered a response from Turner, who quipped at the quote in the comments.

"Can yall release his greatest quotes book already so he can stop lol," Turner wrote.
Evan Turner comments on Jalen Hurts dropping another one liner (Source: Instagram/Sports Illustrated)
Evan Turner comments on Jalen Hurts dropping another one liner (Source: Instagram/Sports Illustrated)

A Chicago native, Turner was drafted to the league by the Philadelphia 76ers as the second pick in 2010. He spent four seasons in Philly before suiting up for Indiana and Boston between 2014 and 2016.

The guard then moved West, signing with the Trailblazers before retiring as a Hawk in 2020. Earning a figure of $98.2 million during his time in the league, Turner is said to have an estimated net worth of $20 million, according to UrbanSplatter.com.

Although Turner seemed fascinated by Hurts' one-liner, the quarterback had more to say during the interview, discussing his team's preparations for the upcoming season.

"These last two days have been very challenging from a heat standpoint, so everybody, as a collective group,p continues to push through those things. Control what you can, I think it's a good test and a measure of where we are right now and where we desire to go," he explained.
The Eagles begin their title defense on Aug. 7 and will host the Cincinnati Bengals in their first game.

Jalen Hurts links up with NBA greats in Jordan Brand athlete's latest reunion

The Jordan Brand orchestrated a reunion in July for its sponsored athletes. Unifying players from various sports in Greece, Jalen Hurts was spotted alongside NBA greats Michael Jordan and Carmelo Anthony.

Nice Kicks shared images of the link-up on X (formerly Twitter).

"Jordan Brand brought together its exclusive Board of Greatness for a Jordan Brand family reunion in Greece 🛩️🇬🇷," they captioned the post.

The trio was spotted in the Balkan Peninsula as part of the Jordan Brand's "Board of Greatness" reunion, which brought together all Jordan athletes, both past and present, to discuss new ideas for the brand.

Discover the Eagles QB's family. All about Jalen Hurts's parents and Jalen Hurts's girlfriend.

Edited by Bhargav
