“2021 was lit…not gonna lie!” - Trae Young posts a picture hooping with Adam Sandler in his 2021 montage

Atlanta Hawks' Trae Young has been in the NBA's health and safety protocols but returned to action after the Christmas Day game at Madison Square Garden. He cleared the protocols ahead of the back-to-back games against the Chicago Bulls and was available to help his team compete.

The COVID-19 virus has been a significant threat to lives and the continuation of the league. Trae Young realizes that despite the year being a difficult one for people around the world, there is a lot to be grateful for.

The Hawks will close out the year with a game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, and Trae Young will be on hand to lead the team. A 12th place standing in the Eastern Conference is less than ideal, which is why they would be looking to end the year with a bang.

Entering the last day of the year, Trae Young took to Instagram to upload what we could argue are his favorite moments from 2021. Despite all the setbacks, he still had a great year, which was evident from his caption.

“2021 was lit…not gonna lie!”

The first picture was of him and his dog followed by a clip of him decimating the New York Knicks during the 2021 NBA playoffs. His performance in that first-round matchup birthed a rivalry, one worthy enough to have a Christmas Day feature.

Among some of Trae Young's fun moments in 2021 was a scrimmage with Hollywood sensation Adam Sandler. He uploaded an image of them hooping together, which followed an image with him and music superstar Quavo.

Trae Young has been a bright spot for the Atlanta Hawks

Trae Young #11 of the Atlanta Hawks drives against Bobby Portis #9 of the Milwaukee Bucks

For the first time since the 2016-17 season, the Hawks had 40+ wins and featured in the playoffs last season. While a playoff qualification would have been enough for the fans, Trae Young led the team to victories over the Knicks and Philadelphia 76ers before falling to the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 6 during the Eastern Conference finals.

Many believe the outcome might have been different had Trae Young been healthy. The young Hawks team were lethal from all areas of the floor and made a lot of enemies on their way up.

Atlanta Hawks @ATLHawks



⭐️ RT to vote Longest active streak in the NBA of 14 straight games with 25+ 🥶⭐️ RT to vote @TheTraeYoung to #NBAAllStar ⭐️ Longest active streak in the NBA of 14 straight games with 25+ 🥶⭐️ RT to vote @TheTraeYoung to #NBAAllStar ⭐️ https://t.co/TqhPZLovfC

Although they are not performing as well as they did last season, they have one of the best offenses in the league. Eight of their regulars are averaging double digits in points so far this season but have been greatly hampered by injuries. They are currently ranked second in offensive rating behind the Utah Jazz.

Despite their offensive prowess, their defensive inefficiencies have been the highlight of their season. They are currently ranked third-worst in defensive rating and are allowing 110.3 points per game.

Also Read Article Continues below

Young is averaging 27.3 points and is the third-best assist provider (9.3) behind Chris Paul and James Harden. The Hawks will need to play better as a unit to replicate their 2020-21 performance, and Trae Young will be at the center of it all. Nonetheless, it has been a good year for the franchise, and they will be hoping to get better in the new year.

Edited by Prem Deshpande