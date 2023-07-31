2023 FIBA World Cup: Hamed Haddadi could miss tournament for Iran due to injury

Iran national team star and legend Hamde Haddadi might miss next month's 2023 FIBA World Cup. Haddadi is still recovering from foot surgery performed last January and is considered doubtful for the upcoming tournament.

In an interview with the Tehran Times, Haddadi provided an update about his recovery. He has returned to training and started working on his fitness. However, he's unsure if he will be fully healthy in time for the World Cup.

"I've started my training, but I am not sure about my fitness," Haddadi said.

"I will see what happens after four days and whether I can continue with the team or not. If I am ready to accompany the team in Russia, I will most likely participate in the 2023 FIBA World Cup."

Iran will start their preparation for the 2023 FIBA World Cup on Aug. 7 when they travel to Perm, Russia. They face the Russian national team twice, on Aug. 7 and 9. If Haddadi participates in the friendlies, he will likely be available for next month.

Haddadi, 38, plays for the Sichuan Blue Whales in the Chinese Basketball Association. He suffered a ruptured Achilles tendon in January and underwent surgery. He was included in Iran's 15-man preliminary roster for the World Cup.

Here's the entire list:

Matin Aghajanpour (Kalleh Mazandaran Amol)

Jalal Aghamiri (Kalleh Mazandaran Amol)

Hasan Ali Akbari (Avizhe Sanaat PARSA)

Mohammad Amini (AS Monaco)

Piter Girgoorian (Mahram Tehran)

Hamed Haddadi (Sichuan Blue Whales)

Arsalan Kazemi (Chemidor Qom)

Sajad Mashayekhi (Ssfahan Zobahan Cultural and Sports Club)

Meysam Mirzaei (Petrochimi Bandar Imam)

Salar Monji (Shahrdary Gorgan)

Sajad Pazirofteh (Petrochimi Bandar Imam)

Navid Rezaeifar (Palayesh Naft Abadan)

Mohammad Shahrian (Palayesh Naft Abadan)

Sina Vahedi (Mahram Tehran)

Behnam Yakhchali (Mitteldeutscher)

Iran drawn in Group G of 2023 FIBA World Cup

Iran during the 2023 FIBA World Cup Asian qualifiers

Iran has been drawn inGroup G with Spain, Ivory Coast and Brazil at the 2023 FIBA World Cup.

Their group games will be held at the Indonesia Arena in Jakarta. If they qualify for the second round, the next stage of games will be at the same venue before the knockouts in the Philippines.

While Iran might not be among the favorites to win the tournament, they are looking to finish first among Asian countries. The Asian nation with the best record in the 2023 FIBA World Cup will automatically qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

